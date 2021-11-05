also finished those for cars with emissions from 61 to 135 g

THEY WERE ONLY 10 MILLION – On Wednesday, November 3, 2021, the state funds of the incentives for the purchase of new cars with emissions of 61-135 g / km of CO2. The news, by virtue of the limited resources available, is certainly not surprising, and the allocation of an additional 10 million euros last October 15 did not change the situation. At this precise moment, only the incentive for the purchase of used cars compliant with the Euro 6 standard is active (around 38 million euros are available).

NOW IT DOESN’T STAY MUCH – The car market must therefore reckon, after the end of theEcobonus valid for electric and plug-in hybrids (here the news), even with the absence of incentives for the purchase of new cars with lower emissions heat engines (there are many mild hybrids and full hybrids, which are currently the most requested by the market) which would allow the fleet to be rejuvenated Italian car. The situation is therefore extremely complex also due to the lack of chips, which negatively affects the availability of new cars.

AMOUNTS – Contributions for new cars are denominated Ecobonus and Extrabonus. If the funds are available, the latter entitles you to an additional discount. Below are the amounts for M1 vehicles, i.e. cars:

> ECOBONUS

M1 category vehicles – Ecobonus contribution With scrapping of a vehicle of the same category approved for Euro 0, 1, 2, 3 and 4 classes Without scrapping Emissions <= 20 g / km € 6,000.00 € 4,000.00 Emissions> 20 g / km and <= 60 g / km € 2,500.00 € 1,500.00

> EXTRABONUS

M1 category vehicles – Budget Law 2021 With the scrapping of a vehicle of the same category approved for the Euro 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 classes and registered before 1 January 2011** Without scrapping For those who buy (and subsequently register) in Italy Emissions <= 20 g / km € 2,000.00 € 1,000.00 January 1st 2021 and until December 31st 2021 Emissions> 20 g / km and <= 60 g / km € 2,000.00 € 1,000.00 January 1st 2021 and until December 31st 2021 Emissions> 60 g / km and <= 135 g / km 1,500.00 NA January 1st 2021 and until December 31st 2021 *

* Refinancing pursuant to Law no. 106 art. 73-quinquies of conversion to the Law Decree – art. 73 of 2021.

** For the emission ranges between 0-60 g / km of CO2 it is possible to scrap up to the Euro 4 class.

