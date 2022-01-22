also France and Spain towards the lifting of the restrictions

Covid is beginning to frighten the governments of the Old Continent less, more and more willing to remove restrictions to take the path of ‘normalization’ of the pandemic, effectively managing it as an endemic to live with, as is done with the flu. All ‘announcement of the United Kingdom on the farewell to the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus, the desire expressed by other European countries to abandon the rules on social distancing has followed in the last few hours.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has prepared the timetable for the gradual lifting of the restrictions in force in France. The country recorded nearly half a million new cases on a daily basis on Tuesday. But what reassures Paris are the data relating to hospitalizations in intensive care, all in all under control if we compare the current situation to the previous chapters of the fight against the pandemic. Hospitalizations today are lower than those of a year ago, when new daily cases were ‘just’ 23,000, and the intensive care occupancy rate is falling despite the unstoppable surge in infections. Hence the wait for the government’s announcement that, according to rumors, it could intervene on the maximum number of people to authorize in closed spaces and give more flexibility on other distancing rules, also allowing many French to return to work in presence.

A relaxation of the restrictions is also taking place in Spain, where however it is up to the autonomous communities, the equivalent of the Italian regions, to take action to relax the rules on social distancing. The first to intervene, as he reported today El Pais on the front page, were the administrations of Catalonia and Cantabria. The latter has even decided to put the vaccination pass in the drawer to enter various public places, while the Barcelona government has for now limited itself to lifting the curfew still in force in the region. Also in the Iberian Peninsula what calms the authorities is “the relatively contained hospital tension” which “although high, is far from the situations of other waves”, reported El Pais. For example, “in February 2021 there were more than 4,800 hospitalized with Covid in intensive care”, while today they are ‘just’ 2,200. Numbers not to be underestimated, God forbid, but which are increasingly convincing national and local European administrations that, all in all, it is good to give new breath to social life and to normality.