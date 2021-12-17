Also George Clooney in Andy Muschietti’s The Flash? Ben Affleck’s answer

In a recent episode of the Jimmy Kimmel Live, to Ben Affleck was asked if George Clooney was involved in The Flash from Andy Muschietti. Clooney it only made an appearance like Batman in the 1997 film, Batman and Robin.

The actor of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) admitted:

It sure would. That’s why I can tell you now, I don’t think there is [nel film]. If he is, he didn’t tell me, so maybe he thinks I’d get away with it

Batman and Robin with George Clooney it was destroyed by audiences and critics alike, a real disaster at the box office. Fortunately, the actor of Ocean’s Eleven – Place your bets (2001) and Gravity (2013) managed to “get away” from the flop and continued to build his incredible career.

Ben Affleck, however, it has not completely ruled out the possibility of seeing Clooney in The Flash.

It’s possible. He might be very cautious. As far as I know, he didn’t want to go back to that hooded ear height, but I don’t think he’s in The Flash. But I haven’t even seen Michael Keaton

The next movie A.D is based on the 2011 crossover event, Flashpoint, written by Geoff Johns And Andy Kubert. The story of The Flash see the Barry Allen from Ezra Miller travel back in time to prevent the death of his mother. The result is that Allen inadvertently creates another universe protected by Batman’s Keaton, now older than 30 years. At present, the details of the involvement of the Batman from Ben Affleck in the film by Andy Muschietti I’m a mystery.

We will see several projects in the near future A.D. The Batman from Matt Reeves (March 2022), Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson (July 2022), The Flash from Andy Muschietti (November 2022) e Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom from James Wan (December 2022).

Below you can find the complete interview of Ben Affleck.

