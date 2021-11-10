Also Hopper Penn in the short film by Steven Spielberg and Stephen King

Not much is known about the plot, only that it should delve into the world of conspiracy theorists, but the interest around the short film The Rightway it is already high. Thanks to the names brought together by the project, which will be directed by the daughter of Steven Spielberg, Destry, scripted by the son of Stephen King, Owen, and played by the son of Sean Penn, Hopper.

Which flanks the Brian D’Arcy James from Bombshell, Spotlight And Thirteen – which we will see soon in West Side Story and on Disney + in Hawk eye – another name announced in the cast by the production, which will start shortly, in New York, and is entrusted to Josh Kesselman of Thruline Entertainment, Diane Krausz, Gilana Lobel & Oliver Brooks of Go Be One, Michael Pitt and Ruth Bornhauser of Thruline.

The duo behind the camera had already collaborated in 2019 on the occasion of the first short film directed by Destry Allyn Spielberg, Rosie, of which Owen King he had edited the script.

As an actress, Destry just wrapped shooting Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film with Bradley Cooper, while Hopper Penn appears alongside his sister Dylan in Flag Day directed by his father and premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.