News

Also Hopper Penn in the short film by Steven Spielberg and Stephen King

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman14 hours ago
0 43 1 minute read

Hopper Penn, Brian D’Arcy James, Destry Spielberg

Not much is known about the plot, only that it should delve into the world of conspiracy theorists, but the interest around the short film The Rightway it is already high. Thanks to the names brought together by the project, which will be directed by the daughter of Steven Spielberg, Destry, scripted by the son of Stephen King, Owen, and played by the son of Sean Penn, Hopper.

West Side Story, trailer and release date of Steven Spielberg’s musical

Which flanks the Brian D’Arcy James from Bombshell, Spotlight And Thirteen – which we will see soon in West Side Story and on Disney + in Hawk eye – another name announced in the cast by the production, which will start shortly, in New York, and is entrusted to Josh Kesselman of Thruline Entertainment, Diane Krausz, Gilana Lobel & Oliver Brooks of Go Be One, Michael Pitt and Ruth Bornhauser of Thruline.

The duo behind the camera had already collaborated in 2019 on the occasion of the first short film directed by Destry Allyn Spielberg, Rosie, of which Owen King he had edited the script.

Cannes 2021, the most anticipated films: from Wes Anderson to Matt Damon

As an actress, Destry just wrapped shooting Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film with Bradley Cooper, while Hopper Penn appears alongside his sister Dylan in Flag Day directed by his father and premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman14 hours ago
0 43 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Songbird, the review

October 9, 2021

Johnny Depp, a Pirates of the Caribbean actor: “Should return as the protagonist”

4 days ago

how to buy and store Bitcoin without taking risks |

August 12, 2021

“That damn woman treated my staff ruthlessly,” the palace revelation

July 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button