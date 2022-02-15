Also in Israel the protest of the Freedom Convoys is triggered. Trucks invade Jerusalem – Time





Even in Israel, the outpost country of the fight against Covid, the protest of the “convoys of freedom” is triggered. Thousands of trucks and cars are on their way to Jerusalem to protest the restrictions and mandatory vaccination. The mobilization of Canadian truckers, which is spreading to numerous other countries, also affects Israel.





The protesters, who according to the organizers are “ordinary citizens” exasperated by the restrictions, left from places in the north, like Tiberias, and in the south, like Eilat, with the Israeli flag kept out of the windows and slogans calling for freedom attached to the hoods. .





“Nobody can tell us what to put in our bodies,” said a 51-year-old demonstrator who participates in a sit-in in front of the Parliament, where the participants of the convoy met. The protest caused disruption in the capital, with long lines of cars honking. Israel was one of the first countries to launch a major vaccination campaign in December 2020 and today about half the population has received three doses.





The Jewish state was also among the first to introduce a health pass, which is now required only for events where the risk of contagion is high. The Jewish state was also the first to start administering the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, not followed by other countries as the additional protection did not satisfactorily increase defense against the virus.

HAPPENING NOW IN ISRAEL: 20,000 vehicles in 40 convoys from across Israel are participating in #Israel‘s Freedom Convoy converging in Jerusalem this next hour. Inspired by the #CanadianFreedomConvoy citizens are calling for the repeal of all Corona restrictions and emergency laws pic.twitter.com/uvXV10bGBy – OshyEllman (@ oshyellman1) February 14, 2022

NOW – Convoy of trucks and vehicles arrives in #JerusalemIsrael’s capital, to protest Covid restrictions.pic.twitter.com/ExJNkfgBOk – Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 14, 2022