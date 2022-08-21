also in Rome to celebrate the twins Vivienne and Knox- Corriere.it

from Laura Martellini

Now he is in Rome too: Brad Pitt, the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie who has been in the city for some time, has landed at Fiumicino airport to shoot his fifth film as director «Without blood». A fan immortalized him on arrival at Fiumicino airport, posting the photo on his Instagram profile, exalting himself in compliments: «Wow never gets old! He is wonderful. Thanks to him we understand the meaning of the term “ageless”. But show us your hair, enough with this hat! ». Elastic orange mask pulled down over her face, the star of “Seven” and “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”, wearing a white fisherman’s headdress, smiles and does not seem at all exhausted from the trip.

But no, the Brangelina are not together again. After the separation, the two continue the legal battle for the custody of the children and for the sale of a vineyard in common, which would have displeased the American diva and director. According to gossip reported by international magazines, Brad would be in Italy for the birthday of the twins Knox and Vivienne, born on July 12, 2008 in Nice, France. Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt is named after her maternal grandmother, Marcheline Bertrand, who died of ovarian cancer at the age of 56, a year before the birth of the boys, now 12 years old. The name of Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt is instead a tribute to Pitt’s paternal grandfather, Hal Knox Hillhouse.

