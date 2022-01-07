also in the cast Charisma Carpenter (Italy 1)

The mercenaries 2 is “the second chapter even more smashing between ironic introspective moments and explosive sequences”. Marco Chiani saves the film with a pass on MyMovies and specifies: “This anthology of cinema al testosterone of the last thirty years it incidentally recalls the formula of classics such as The Wild Heap because it brings into play a type of tale that prefers to show a widespread immortality to elegy and to the strict eventuality of the end. It is a pity, however, that Jet Li’s role is limited to the first sequence “.

Instead, Morandini gives two stars, where we read: “Less gloomy and funerary, more ironic and caciarone. The self-styled heroes play with themselves, reject each other, look at each other and help each other in a completely self-referential way “. The mercenaries 2 we will be able to follow him tonight on Italia 1, MediasetPlay will offer us the live streaming by clicking here.

The mercenaries 2, film shot between Romania and China

The film “The mercenaries 2” has seen the budget around 100 million dollars, also building a bridge that will later be used by the nation. Some scenes were shot in Romania, others instead directly in China. After the release of the film, Stallone was unable to participate in the promotional tour due to the untimely death of his son. In the cast we also find Charisma Carpenter in the role of Lacy, voiced in the Italian version by Domitilla D’Amico. Born in Las Vegas on July 23, 1970, she is not a direct relative of John, the director known for Halloweene and many other terror films. The girl is best known for playing the role of Cordelia Chase in the TV series Buffy The Vampire Slayer and its following spin-off Angel. He made his film debut in 1995 working on three chapters of the Josh Kirby saga… Time Warrior. The latest big-screen film he collaborated on is Jeremy Benson’s Girl in Woods. In our country it was also voiced by Francesca Fiorentini among others.

I mercenari 2, Italy 1 film directed by Simon West

The mercenaries 2 will go airing today, Friday 7 January, starting from 21.22 hours in the early evening of Italy 1. The film shot under the name The Expendables 2 was directed by Simon West. It is an action-adventure film, recorded in English and entirely in the United States.

The stellar cast that took part in the production is made up of well-known faces around the world Sylvester Stallone as Barney Ross, Jason Statham, actress Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, actor Jean-Claude Van Damme, Walker Texas Ranger lead, Chuck Norris, Bruce Willis, and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. The film is part of a series of several chapters, precisely three to date and one next to be shot.

The mercenaries 2, the plot of the film: saving a rich Chinese businessman

Task of the mercenaries is that of save a rich Chinese businessman, which they bring to safety together with Trench Mauser. In fact, the man had arrived before them but had let himself be captured. After a far from simple escape, they are saved thanks to their very young companion Billy the Kid. At this point, after China’s no to their landing, one of their members together with the prisoner parachutes away from the group. Back at the base, during the celebrations, a former friend of Barney’s, the young Church informs them that he needs their help to carry out a mission: to recover a safe from a plane crashed in the South East.

The group, together with a CIA expert, goes in search of the crashed plane, and manages to find it easily, at this point, trying to open the safe but at the exit they find a group of heavily armed soldiers who have taken. Billy as a hostage. The gang’s aim is to exchange it for stolen goods, but at the time of the exchange, their leader kills young Billy with the stolen knife from Barney. The man thus forces Maggy to explain the real reason for the mission and thus tracks down Church, sending him to the devil.

Inside the safe was the map to reach a mine in which there were precisely 5 tons of Plutonium, to be used to build atomic bombs that the Soviet Union had hidden. The military according to Maggy is a group of terrorists, the woman also decides to stay with the group until Billy is avenged. They land not far from the mine, in an old camp used by the Soviets during the Cold War, here they will have the opportunity to rest peacefully until there is again an attack by the Sang gang that uses heavy weapons impossible to beat like a tank. Shortly after, Christmas arrives with reinforcements but the mercenaries are saved by an old acquaintance of Barney: Booker, who has an open account with the Sang but being a lone wolf does not want to join the gang. Having found the attackers, they hide in a nearby village where the men are enslaved to be able to take away the Plutonium, as soon as they arrive to take the women and children as slaves as well, the group attacks. During the fight, thanks to the weapons at their disposal, they manage to exterminate the enemies led by Vilain. At a certain point, however, the gang gets stuck inside the mine but will be saved by Church who took the field personally and by Trench who wants to repay after being saved in Nepal by the group. They reach the Sang with two war helicopters and the group manages to exterminate them. Barney has a direct confrontation with Vilain and when he appears to be cornered he manages to take out the villain with a knife. Christmas also gets rid of the opponent by pushing him against the blades of a running helicopter. The mercenaries return to their jobs and drink in memory of their friend Billy, and they have sent their girlfriend money to raise their son.

Video, the trailer for the film “The mercenaries 2”

