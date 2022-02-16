Also Jack Quaid in the cast of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer

Second Deadlinethe star of The Boys, Jack Quaidwill be part of the cast of the new film by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer. The biographical project of Nolan will tell the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who helped develop the atomic bomb during World War II.

Quaid joins the previously announced cast members: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett And Dane DeHaan. Murphy will interpret Oppenheimer, the scientist who headed the Manhattan Project. The film of Christopher Nolan will be based on the winning book of the Pulitzer Prize, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer from Kai Bird And Martin J. Sherwin.

Jack Quaid is known to the general public for starring in the Amazon Prime Video series, The Boys, created by Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogan. The show’s third season will return on June 3, 2022. Previously, Quaid he has acted in numerous films and shows, including Plus One (2019), The Hunger Games: The Girl on Fire (2013) and The Logan scam (2017) of Steven Soderbergh.

Universal has defined Oppenheimer an “epic thriller that pushes the audience into the pulsating paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it”. Christopher Nolanwho also wrote the script, is preparing for filming to begin in New Mexico.

Oppenheimer will be released in theaters on July 21, 2023.

