also Jack Quaid in the cast of Nolan’s film

Jack Quaid, the protagonist of The Boys series, will also be in the cast of Oppenheimer, the new project by Christopher Nolan.

The cast of Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s new project on the father of the atomic bomb, he continues to get rich. Jack Quaid too, star of the tv series The Boyswill be among the performers of the film coming in 2023.

We met Jack Quaid thanks to the hit series The Boys, available on Amazon Prime Video. In the series, Quaid plays the protagonist Hughie Campbell: a boy who decides to join the group that opposes superheroes, driven by the desire to avenge his girlfriend, killed in a traumatic accident. Quaid was also recently one of the protagonists of Scream, the last chapter of the famous horror saga created by Wes Craven.

At the moment few details are known about Oppenheimer. Universal describes it enigmatically as a “epic triller that catapults viewers into the heart-pounding paradox of an enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it. ” Filming will begin in the next few months, but we still know little about the plot. The production has not yet revealed details on the character that will be played by Quaid and what role he will play in the story.

However, we know that the film will focus on J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American scientist who played a fundamental role in the development of the atomic bomb, which was later released on the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The part of the protagonist will be entrusted to Cillian Murphy, star of Peaky Blinders. Florence Pugh will instead play Jean Tatlock, a member of the Communist Party of the United States who had an affair with Oppenheimer himself. Ben Safdie will play Edward Teller, a Hungarian physicist himself involved in the Manhattan Project and known as the father of the hydrogen bomb.

The cast will also include Dane DeHaan, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, and Josh Hartnett. We do not yet have details on the roles that will be entrusted to them.

This and much more on CiakClub.it

Lucana, student in Bologna. She has always been passionate about cinema, literature and any form of art.

Related