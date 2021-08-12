also leaves Brian Brooks, CEO of the US branch

In a period that is certainly not easy, Binance loses another piece. A few weeks after the farewell of Ricardo Da Ros, Country Manager for Brazil (six months after his appointment), this time it is up to Brian Brooks: not just anyone, but the CEO of the US business of the exchange. He took office in May of this year. In the past, he was in the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency during the Trump administration and Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer.

The reason that prompted him to resign resignation? Officially a divergence of vision regarding the strategy to be adopted. Below is the post shared on Twitter, published to announce it and to say goodbye, wishing the best to his now former colleagues.

Greetings to the cryptocurrency community. I would like to inform all of you that I have resigned as CEO of Binance.US. Despite the differences regarding strategic direction, I wish my former colleagues great success. New and exciting things are coming!

It is difficult not to think that the decision has something to do with the complicated moment that theexchange. The ban in Russia in September 2020 was followed by the attention of the authorities of the United Kingdom and Italy from June this year, where following the intervention of Consob, the platform has chosen to stop the offer of futures and derivatives in our country. Overseas, on the other hand, an investigation conducted by the Department of Justice is underway, to shed light on the alleged use of Binance by criminals for purposes of money laundering and tax evasion.

Brian’s work for https://t.co/hSHrrlF7o7 has been invaluable and we hope he will continue to be an integral part of the crypto industry’s growth, advocating for regulations that move our industry forward. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors. https://t.co/ya1sEmVyPb – CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) August 6, 2021

Above the tweet shared by Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, founder and CEO of Binance Holdings, who last month said he was ready to give up his desk as soon as he found the right successor.