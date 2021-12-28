also Lozano positive for Coronavirus

Juventus-Naples it’s always Juventus-Napoli. With its load of controversy, of various kinds and never predictable.

After the 2018 championship challenge, the last “edition” of the match was in fact marked by infections from Coronavirus that hit the blue locker room in the days immediately preceding one of the most heartfelt matches by Napoli fans and which led to the clamorous failure of the team to leave for Turin.

Juventus-Napoli, Spalletti also loses Lozano

In October 2020 the Allianz Stadium match was not played on the scheduled date and was even recovered in April 2021 after a long bureaucratic battle with appeals, but now history risks repeating itself.

The January 6, 2022 in fact the super challenge between the teams of Max Allegri and Luciano Spalletti it should be the highlight of the first day of the new “asymmetrical” second round of the Serie A 2021-2022, but the Napoli squad continues to lose pieces, precisely because of the Coronavirus infections.

After Fabian Ruiz, who contracted the virus during the Christmas break like Lorenzo Insigne and who is in isolation in Andalusia, Napoli has in fact informed that even Hirving Lozano tested positive for a swab carried out in Mexico.

This was communicated by the Neapolitan club itself through official channels: “Hirving Lozano tested positive for Covid-19 following a molecular swab carried out in Mexico. The player, regularly vaccinated, is asymptomatic and will observe the period of isolation at his home “.

For Spalletti this is therefore another bad news a few hours after the resumption of training and just under 10 days from the match against Juventus, for which it seems at this point impossible to imagine the presence of the three currently positive players on the pitch.

Coronavirus, Serie A returns to shake

In the days that are seeing a significant increase in Coronavirus cases throughout Europe, the alarm for the world of sport and also for Serie A is also sounding strong, after the first postponement of the season before Christmas. , that of Udinese-Salernitana, a race not played after the Salerno ATS prohibited the grenade team from traveling to Friuli due to the numerous positivity.

But Juventus-Napoli could be postponed, just like the October 4, 2020?

At the time, the players of the blue squad affected by the virus were two like now, Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas, but the health authorities of the Campania capital prevented the trip to Piedmont, the first of a series of twists that would have led first to the ‘assignment of the victory to Juventus and then to the decision to have the match played, a decision that made jurisprudence for the many other similar cases that occurred during the season and which led to substantial changes in the protocol anti-Coronavirus of Italian football.

Coronavirus, Juventus-Napoli: “Situation to be monitored”

Antonio D’Amore, director of ASL Napoli 2, spoke to the microphones of ‘FanPage.it’, did not pronounce on the real risk that the match of 6 January will be postponed. Coronavirus, Napoli also loses Hirving Lozano

“Both Ruiz and Insigne are cases that do not fall within our jurisdiction, as one is in isolation in Andalusia and the other resides in an area of ​​Naples that is not within our jurisdiction. However, it is not possible to make assumptions at the moment, it will be necessary to see if the Government will change what is its own control room, before being able to think about what decisions to take. The situation is all about monitoring “.

