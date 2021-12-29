Also “Luca” among the candidates for the Golden Globes 2022
There is also “Luca”, the Disney Pixar masterpiece set in our Liguria and directed by Enrico Casarosa, among the candidates for the Golden Globes 2022: the Ligurian director will compete for the best animated film.
The ceremony on January 9: all candidates
The Golden Globe Award is a US accolade awarded annually to the best films and television shows of the season. Immediately after the Academy Award (for film) and Emmy Award (for television), it is the highest recognition in the film and television industry. Indeed, it is often referred to as “the antechamber to the Oscars”.
A particular ceremony, that of the Golden Globes 2022: after the choice of the historic NBC network not to broadcast them for non-inclusion, lack of diversity and part of a corrupt system in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the event will come to life in shape more discreet next January 9th.
Here are all the candidates: needless to say, our good luck goes to Enrico!
BEST FOREIGN FILM
Compartment n. 6 (Finland / Russia / Germany)
Drive My Car (Japan)
It was the hand of God (Italy)
A hero (France / Iran)
Madres Paralelas (Spain)
BEST DRAMA FILM
Belfast
Tail – The marks on the heart
Dunes
A winning family – King Richard
The power of the dog
BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA FILM
Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos
Lady Gaga – House Of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
BEST ACTOR – DRAMA FILM
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog
Will Smith – A Winning Family – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy Of Macbeth
BEST MUSICAL / COMEDY FILM
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick … BOOM!
West Side Story
BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL / COMEDY FILM
Leonardo Di Caprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… BOOM!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – Dreaming in New York – In the Heights
BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL / COMEDY FILM
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Catriona Balfe – Belfast
Araiana Debose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog
Anjanue Ellis – A Winning Family – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Two women – Passing
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Troy – Coda – The marks on the heart
Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The power of the dog
BEST DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dunes
BEST SOUNDTRACK
Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Jonny Greenwood – Dog Power
Alberto Iglesias – Madres Paralelas
Hans Zimmer – Dune
BEST SCRIPT
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Adam Mckay – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being The Ricardos
BEST FILM – ANIMATION
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the last dragon
BEST DRAMA TV SERIES
Lupine
The Morning Show
Poses
Squid Game
Succession
BEST ACTOR – DRAMA TV SERIES
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jaw – Squid Game
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Omar Sy – Lupine
BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA TV SERIES
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
MJ Rodriguez – Pose
BEST MUSICAL / COMEDY TV SERIES
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL / COMEDY TV SERIES
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-Ish
Jean Smart – Hacks
BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL / COMEDY TV SERIES
Anthony Anderson – Black-Ish
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
BEST TV MINI-SERIES, ANTHOLOGICAL TV SERIES OR TELEVISION MOVIE
Dopesick
American Crime Story: Impeachment
Maid
Murder in Easttown
The Underground Railroad
BEST ACTRESS – MINI-SERIES, ANTHOLOGICAL TV SERIES, OR TELEVISION MOVIE
Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a wedding
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen – Wandavision
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Kate Winslet – Murder in Easttown
BEST ACTOR – TV MINI-SERIES, ANTHOLOGICAL TV SERIES OR TELEVISION MOVIE
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a wedding
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Ewan McGrgeor – Holsten
Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TV SERIES
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Andie Macdowell – Maid
Sarah Snook – Succession
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TV SERIES
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
O Yeong-Su – Squid Game