also “Perfect for PS5” models

Also the first of the year from MediaWorld the discounts are back “Only for the weekend“, that is to say an impromptu collection of limited-time offers. At the moment, you will still have a little more than 36 hours to take advantage of the offers.

Let’s start with a model of the “Perfect for PS5“by Sony, that is to say one of those models designed to perform at their best on next-generation consoles, especially with the latest jewel of the Japanese house. The Perfect for PlayStation5 initiative for Sony XR Smart TVs aims to identify all those panels equipped with exclusive gaming features, including the support for 4K resolution at 120Hz and reduced input lag, plus features like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode – very similar to the ALLM functionality of HDMI 2.1.

The model proposed by MediaWorld is the Sony BRAVIA XR55X90J 55-inch, offered at a discount of 999 euros for a saving of 400 euros compared to the 1399 list. On board, even the Smart features guaranteed by Android TV.

Going down slightly in the price range, we find the Samsung Crystal UE50AU9070, model of the 2021 range equipped with a 4K panel with a 50-inch diagonal and compatibility with DVB-T2 digital terrestrial. The price of the model, naturally equipped with Smart functionality through the Tizen operating system, is 599 euros instead of 799.

Finally, with a diagonal of 32 inches, we find one of the smallest panels QLED from Samsung, the QE32Q50AAUXZT. Equipped with a Quantum Lite processor, this panel is capable of optimizing settings based on the content, while the Quantum HDR system promises to bring out detail and contrast over a standard panel. The price, on offer only for the weekend, is 399 euros instead of 449.