Also Robert Downey jr and Matt Damon in the Oppenheimer cast? • Universal Movies

The stellar casting of Oppenheimer, the new epic film directed by Christopher Nolan, continues to give names of great international importance.

After joining the cast of Cillian Murphy is that of Emily Blunt (update here), the Deadline site announced this evening that Robert Downey jr And Matt Damon have entered into negotiations for a role. The source did not specify the nature of the roles to be assigned to the two actors, and among other things it makes no secret that other names of caliber could be added in the future.

The film will bring the illustrious physicist to the big screen Robert Oppenheimer and his notable contribution to the Manhattan project which led to the creation of the atomic bomb during the Second World War. The main role has long been entrusted to Cillian Murphy, actor now used to working with Chris Nolan. The wife will be played by Emily Blunt.

Oppenheimer was at the center of a millionaire auction regarding international distribution rights. Despite the presence of giants such as Sony And Apple TV +, to win was the Universal Pictures, which also secured an exclusive 100-day cinematic window. The film is described as “an epic thriller that catapults viewers into the heart-pounding paradox of an enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it.”

Filming will begin in early 2022 and will take place on IMAX 65mm and 65mm film with Hoyte Van Hoytema (Tenet, Dunkirk, Interstellar) to photography, Jennifer Lame (Tenet) to assembly e Ludwig Göransson (Tenet) to the music.