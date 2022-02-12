also Simu Liu in Margot Robbie’s film

Fresh from the big entry into the MCU with last year’s film Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Ringsthe Marvel star Simu Liu is ready to get back to work on a new project. As reported by Variety, Liu will join the cast of Barbie in an unspecified role at the moment.

Recently, America Ferrera has also been added to the cast

The news comes shortly after the casting of America Ferrera in the film, the role of which is still unknown. The main protagonist will be Margot Robbie, who will therefore take on the role of Barbie, and the star of Blade Runner 2049 Ryan Gosling in the role of the iconic Ken. The film is directed by Greta Gerwig based on a screenplay she wrote with her longtime partner Noah Buambach. The film itself is based on the popular doll line and has been in development since 2019. Production of Barbie is expected to start in early 2022 at Warner Brothers Leavesden Studios in London; theatrical release is scheduled for 2023.

Given the huge amount of thick actors involved in this film, it will be interesting to find out how Gerwig, Robbie and now Liu will be able to embellish the project. Gerwig is a veteran of films whose screenplays have received Oscar nominations such as Lady Bird and Little Women (2019), whose scripts for both were included in those nominations. On the other hand, in addition to Robbie’s endless acting credits, the actress went on to produce Oscar-nominated films such as I, Tonya And Promising Young Womanwho both won a statuette.

Barbie first appeared on toy store shelves in 1959 and sees her creator in the figure of Ruth Handler. The Barbie brand has evolved so much in the following decades that it has become a reference point for everyone. Mattel has sold more than a billion Barbie dolls to date.