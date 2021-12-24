Tech

also the Games with Gold of January 2022 revealed in advance

Here we go again, after unveiling the free PlayStation Plus games of January 2022 in advance, billbil-kun of Dealabs also revealed a preview of the Xbox Games with Gold games in the first month of the new year for Xbox LIVE Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Nothing seems to change regarding the Games with Gold lineup, which will also offer four different games for Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S in January: Aground, NeuroVoider, Radiant Silvergun And Space Invaders Infinity Gene.

Games with Gold January 2022

  • Aground (January 16 to February 16)
  • NeuroVoider (January 1st to January 31st)
  • Radiant Silvergun (January 1st to 15th)
  • Space Invaders Infinity Gene (January 16 to 31)

Four titles that are actually not too well known with the exception of Radiant Silverun. There are no real blockbusters capable of attracting attention, assuming that the leak is confirmed but in any case billbil-kun has proved extremely reliable in recent months by unveiling both the PlayStation Plus games and the free games Games with Gold for Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

The announcement should take place shortly, probably today or at the latest at the beginning of next week, we just have to wait to find out if these will actually be the new Games with Gold free games of January 2022.

