Also this year in Russia they made the parody of the “Italian musical New Year” | Flashes

The French far right complained a lot about the fact that last December 31 under the Arc de Triomphe, one of the most famous monuments in Paris, the government of Emmanuel Macron placed a flag of the European Union on the occasion of the celebrations for the beginning of the rotating presidency of France of the Council of the European Union, that is the body in which the representatives of the governments of the 27 countries of the Union sit. To celebrate the start of the presidency, which will last six months, both the Arc de Triomphe, the Eiffel Tower and other monuments in Paris have also been illuminated with a blue light, as the background of the EU flag.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right party Rassemblement National, wrote on Twitter that displaying the EU flag instead of the French one is “an attack on the identity of our country, and an insult to those who have died for their homeland”, as well as “a provocation”. For the hugely popular far-right journalist and presenter Éric Zemmour, an independent presidential candidate, the work of the current French president Emmanuel Macron, which allowed the installation of the EU flag, is “An insult”. Valérie Pécresse, candidate for the Republicans, center-right, said that “presiding over Europe is fine, but erasing the French identity noAnd “solemnly” invited Macron to have the French tricolor displayed.

Actually, as he explains Politic, the European flag did not replace the French one, as the latter is only fixed on rare occasions.

The flag of the European Union was removed on Sunday: the secretary of state in charge of European affairs, Clément Beaune, explained that it was already planned to remain on display for only one day. In any case, Le Pen spoke of it on Twitter as “a great patriotic victory”, taking credit for its removal.