ALSO THIS YEAR THE COCA COLA TOUR WILL MAKE A STOP IN CATANIA

Real Magic Village is the traveling village signed by Coca-Cola that will bring the magical atmosphere of Christmas around Italy in the name of social and environmental sustainability. The first will be pursued thanks to the collaboration with the Food Bank while the second will be represented by the iconic Coca-Cola Christmas Truck which will travel with the Village and which this time will be 100% electric.

The Real Magic Village by Coca-Cola will be inaugurated in Milan, a few steps from the Darsena, in Piazza XXIV Maggio, on 7 and 8 December alongside the Deejay Xmas Tree, the Christmas installation by Radio Deejay that will host a large tree ( which will be re-buried at the end of the exhibition) and moments of entertainment thanks to the music and the protagonists of the radio.

After the stop in Milan, the 100% electric Coca-Cola truck and the Real Magic Village will continue their journey to bring Christmas to the rest of Italy. Here are the steps:

– Bergamo on 12 December in Piazzale Alpini, station area

– Naples on 15 and 16 December in Piazza Dante

– Catania on December 19th in Piazza Verga

There will be many activities that will animate the Real Magic Village, starting with the House of Santa Claus, which will be positioned right in the center of the Christmas village and where those who enter can sit at the table with Santa Claus, to live a fun and unforgettable experience (l access will be allowed after showing the Green Pass).

Then there will be the Coca-Cola Christmas Village tree where everyone can scan the QR-Codes printed on the decorations to download a greeting card to send to their loved ones. There will also be the “photobooth”, that is a place to take selfies and photos to remember the day spent at the Real Magic Village.

But it doesn’t stop there! During the hour of lunch and dinner in front of the Truck Coca-Cola will perform a jazz group that will perform Christmas music.

Among the initiatives of the Real Magic Village there will be two in particular that will allow visitors to contribute to the solidarity cause: the Food Court, where it will be possible to taste the Christmas pizza signed by the pizza chef Francesco Capece, and the Christmas Market, a solidarity market of Coca-Cola gadgets. The proceeds of both activities will be entirely donated to Banco Alimentare.

For the fifth consecutive year Coca-Cola is at the side of Banco Alimentare, to continue to make its contribution in the fight against food waste and in helping people in difficulty, through a support that will allow them to collect and distribute food products for almost 3 millions of meals. A collaboration that in the last 5 years has resulted in the distribution of food equal to 10 million meals to people in difficulty through affiliated charitable structures.

Coca-Cola awaits you at the Real Magic Village because Christmas is truly magical when it is shared!

