also three great former Reggina players on the field

On the side of the children. On the side of their future. On the side of adequate training. There are just a few days left for the expected match that will see La Spring of Reggina 1914 and the National Actors, Saturday 13 November at 11.00. Many well-known characters who have put themselves in the game: Enrico Loverso, Mario Ermito, Raimondo Todaro, Antonio Tallura, Andrea Agostinelli, Ludovico Fremon, the former amaranths Ciccio Cozza, Ciccio Marino, Ivan Franceschini and many others will take the field at the Oreste Granillo Stadium in Reggio Calabria.

The appointment is promoted by the international organization SOS Children’s Villages, as part of the awareness and fundraising campaign to combat educational poverty in Italy The future is at stake, together with the Municipality of Reggio Calabria and in collaboration with Figc, Acli and USAcli. Also noteworthy are numerous prestigious sponsorships and the support of the Italian Red Cross – Reggio Calabria headquarters which will make available free of charge, during the Match of Solidarity, two ambulances with a doctor on board and medical personnel.

The Match of Solidarity was presented during a press conference with the participation of Giuggi Palmenta, councilor for sport of the Municipality of Reggio Calabria, Maria Grazia Lanzani, President of SOS Children’s Villages, Fabio De Lillo, general manager of Reggina 1914, Domenico Fortunato, President of the National Actors, Eva Nicolò, director of the Comprehensive Institute “Cassiodoro – Don Bosco”, Filippo Cogliandro, Chef Ambassador of Flavors, Colors and Creativity of Calabria.

“The municipal administration strongly wanted to support this great event promoted by SOS Children’s Villages Italy – highlights during the conference Giuggi Palmenta, councilor for sport of the Municipality of Reggio Calabria – to reaffirm the message that animates this event, that is “the future is at stake”. We believe that never as in this delicate historical moment, it is necessary to keep high attention on issues related to the world of childhood, of young people in general, with reference to rights and the fight against poverty. educational. On Saturday we will experience a festive atmosphere and there will also be significant moments in the pre-match, such as the presentation of the Arghillà team in color. Furthermore, the collaboration with Atam, whom I thank, for the transport of all the students who will come to see the game, is fundamental. There is still time to buy tickets, we are waiting for you on Saturday at 11 at the Oreste Granillo stadium“.

“We are grateful for the great support received in favor of the awareness and fundraising campaign the Future at stake, which aims to fight educational poverty in Italy – points out Maria Grazia Lanzani, President of SOS Children’s Villages -. We are convinced that sport is one of the keys to enabling the harmonious development of children and young people, to encourage social aggregation and combat forms of bullying and cyberbullying. We count on the participation of all Reggio citizens in the Match of Solidarity, which will allow us to support educational projects in favor of children and young people supported through SOS Programs and Villages in Italy, which allow them to receive adequate education to grow, practice sports and look to their future with confidence“.

“We are happy to be able to make our contribution to such an important initiative – highlights Fabio De Lillo, general manager of Reggina 1914 -. Also on behalf of the President Luca Gallo, I extend my sincere congratulations to the organizers, the National Actors, the Mayor Falcomatà and the Municipality of Reggio Calabria, who have always been attentive and sensitive to these delicate issues.“.

“In these days the National Soccer Actors 1971 turns 50 and we are happy to celebrate by going down to the field of the Oreste Granillo Stadium in support of the Future is at Play campaign by SOS Children’s Villages, with the aim of combating educational poverty. – points out Domenico Fortunato, President of the National Soccer Actors 1971 -. We have always been on the side of charity and I thank everyone for this great opportunity to play in support of such an important project“.

For the director of the “Cassiodoro – Don Bosco” Comprehensive Institute, Eva Nicolò: “Our children will be an active part of this initiative and more generally, of every path aimed at raising awareness on the issue of rights and the fight against educational poverty. In fact, it is necessary that the concepts of solidarity and responsibility become part of the cultural background of each individual starting from the very youngest. And this is an opportunity that helps to strengthen the concept according to which no society can exist without being in solidarity and, at the same time, also a beautiful opportunity to share and strengthen the educational pact that binds schools and families.“.

At the end of the conference, Filippo Cogliandro, Chef Ambassador of Flavors, Colors and Creativity of Calabria, who on the evening of November 12, will host the Gala Dinner in his restaurant, underlines how he immediately embraced “with pleasure the initiative, fundraising in support of children is important. Educational poverty in Italy must be tackled. With our support we give the opportunity to look to their future with confidence, to receive adequate education to grow and practice sports“.

Ticket info:

Presales available in Vivaticket affiliated tobacconists and betting shops and on bit.ly/vivaticket-partitasos

The cost of the ticket is 4 euros + (€ 1 presale + 4% service charge)

The cost of the west grandstand is 9 euros + (€ 1 presale + 4% service charge)

In compliance with current regulations, please note that to access the stadium it will be mandatory to use masks and the green pass for kids aged 12 and up.

In addition, the tobacconist Bcenters srls supports SOS Children’s Villages by allowing a donation to the Match of Solidarity, in favor of projects to combat educational poverty in Italy.

Gala Dinner with National Actors:

For all Reggio citizens who want to meet the National Actors in advance, they can participate in the Gala Dinner on Friday 12 November by booking at L’A Gourmet L’Accademia through the telephone number 0965.312968. The dinner will also aim to raise funds for the project The Future is at stake. Exceptional Chef Cogliandro Filippo, Ambassador of Flavors, Colors and Creativity of Calabria.