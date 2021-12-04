Also Tom Hanks in the new film by Wes Anderson

After Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray we learn that too Tom Hanks will be part of the new film by Wes Anderson, still unnamed. For the Oscar-winning actor this is the first collaboration with Anderson; according to sources reported to The Hollywood Reporter, his role will not be prominent, but probably a simple cameo.

The film will officially go into production shortly, with filming set to begin in August in Spain. Few, if not practically nil, for the moment the details on the plot and on the characters, but since it is Wes Anderson we will certainly expect a great choral story, as indeed was his last The French Dispatch presented at the Cannes Film Festival and expected in (American) cinemas on 22 October (11 November in Italian ones).

The agenda of the commitments of Tom Hanks; after seeing him last year in Paul Greengrass’ western, News from the world, will soon star in a sci-fi film Finch from Amblin, expected on Apple TV +. Also on the way is Baz Luhrman’s musical film about Elvis Presley and Pinocchio by Robert Zemeckis, where Hanks will play Geppetto.