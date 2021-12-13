Also Tom Hanks in the spin-off of “Yellowstone”

TV





The two-time Academy Award-winning actor in “1883” plays General George Meade

The western series Yellowstone written and directed by Taylor Sheridan was a huge success for Paramount Network who immediately decided to expand the universe by creating another spin-off series, the prequel 1883 .

This new series tells the story of James Dutton, the ancestor of the character played by Kevin Costner in Yellowstone and specifically his journey from Texas to Montana where he will later become a large landowner.

In recent days, the discovery of the presence with a cameo also in the second episode of the Oscar winner has made particular news Tom Hanks in the role of General George Meade during the battle of Antietam, one of the bloodiest of the American Civil War. In the Battle of Antietam, a total of 22,717 soldiers from both sides were declared dead, wounded or missing, making that day the bloodiest in American history.

The presence of Hanks is somewhat exceptional since the actor had never taken part in TV series before, not even in the successful ones he produced such as Band of Brothers And The Pacific.

Here is the official synopsis of Paramount’s “1883”: