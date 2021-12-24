also Yelena in the official images of the season finale of the Marvel series

Marvel Studios has officially released the images taken from the last episode of Hawkeye, the sixth that concluded the season of the series on Disney +. Here we can admire all the characters involved, from Clint Barton to Kate Bishop to get to the character of Yelena, returned to the show after being introduced in the film Black Widow.

The character of Yelena, played once again by Florence Pugh, can be admired in an unpublished official image that portrays her inside a toy store on whose floor there is the iconic keyboard already seen in famous films such as in Big (with Tom Hanks) in the scene then in turn mentioned in Shazam! by Warner / DC Films. You can view the snapshot at the bottom of this news. For other photos, please refer to the ComicBook site.

The Hawkeye series also introduced a character that we thought was destined not to return, or the Kingpin of Vincent D’Onofrio, previously appeared in Daredevil, a series later canceled by Netflix after just three seasons. D’Onofrio confirmed in a recent interview that between that character and the one appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe there are no differences, it is the Kingpin himself:

“I think it’s definitely a continuation, I mean, there’s no difference to me. Maybe his physical strength is different, the fact that he can now take more physical damage, but it is very clear even with the writers, producers and directors, that I am carrying on the same character, the same man that you saw in the series a few years ago, in Daredevil“told D’Onofrio to Collider’s microphones”His emotional life … He works through the pain he suffered in childhood. This is how it works, and it continues to do so. And it doesn’t matter if he’s having a happy time or not, or whatever is happening in that scene. It will always be those events from when he was a child that he will refer to. And therefore, for me this is the same character“.

On these pages you will find the review of the Hawkeye ending.