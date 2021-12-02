Business

Alstom transfers V300 Zefiro activities to Hitachi Rail

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
from Short railway of 01 December 2021

Alstom press release

Alstom announced today that it has agreed to transfer Bombardier Transportation’s activities relating to the V300 ZEFIRO ultra-high-speed train to Hitachi Rail.
The transaction is part of the commitments made by Alstom with the European Commission in the context of the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation in relation to the V300 ZEFIRO. Alstom finally discharged its divestment obligations today as required by the Commission’s authorization decision.

Alstom will continue to honor its obligations under the rolling stock orders currently underway for Trenitalia and ILSA, to ensure continuity to the transition.

For Hitachi Rail, the transaction consolidates the company’s commitment to the very high-speed rail market, especially in Italy with the Frecciarossa 1000, and strengthens the capabilities of its Service and Maintenance activities.

The transaction will comply with all applicable corporate processes and consultations with employee representative bodies and is subject to regulatory approvals.
The closing of the transaction is expected in the first half of 2022.

Alstom press release – 01 December 2021

