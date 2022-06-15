Altair Jarabo becomes The Little Mermaid and falls in love on social networks. | Special: Instagram.

Altair Jarabo becomes The Little Mermaid and falls in love on social networks. The 35-year-old actress surprised her Instagram followers by letting herself be seen as Ariel from the Disney movie, adapting the look in your style. This is how his version of The Little Mermaid is a combination of daring and elegant.

The villain of “In the name of love” and “Abyss of passion” wrote in the caption that this outfit “only in the #Oliverse” is present. With this she referred to the birthday of her friend Olivia Peralta, television presenter, so she thanked him for having made her part of her original and fun celebration.

But the choice of The Little Mermaid was not exactly random, since Olivia Peralta herself explained in the publications of her party that she did in Instagram that “everyone had to come disguised as a #Disney character that starts with the first letter of their name. If you had come, what would you have gotten?

And this explains why Altair Jarabo chose Arielso to look spectacular she used a top lilac that is tied at the front and a skirt at the waist that hugs the hips, while at the bottom it has ruffles to simulate the fins of The Little Mermaid. To complete your look sailor, he wore his hair loose and combed it with a side sidewalk, in addition to wearing a star-shaped brooch.

Seeing the photos, Olivia Peralta commented to him “you looked gorgeous. I adore you, thanks for all the good vibes and attitude”, while the actresses Oka Giner and Carolina Rincón wrote to him “it can’t be this beauty” and “wow, from Ariel you are divine, sister”, respectively.

Meanwhile, his followers could not wait to leave comments like “beautiful mermaid”, “but look what a beauty! Stealing a camera as always”, “Jarabo should be the new Little Mermaid”, “You are a mermaid, I hear your song and I am drowning in your hip” and “The most beautiful Mexican! Greetings from Argentina.

Although it was an unusual outfit, the truth is that Altair Jarabo always looks amazing because their outfits they are full of class and sophistication, no matter if they are casual or formal. In addition, she always makes the most of her beautiful hourglass silhouette, as she chooses clothes that highlight her tiny waist and curvy hips.

She is also a lover of colors and patternsso at the beginning of summer it is very certain that through your social networks you will be seen with beautiful outfits that will be worth replicating, whether to go to the beach, for a walk with friends, have a romantic dinner or even go to work. .