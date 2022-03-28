Altair Jarabo returns to soap operas and shines, but everyone asks about her husband. | instagram special

Altair Jarabo returns to soap operas and shines, but everyone asks about her husband. The actress is ready to splurge on talent with his new project, “Corazón Guerrero” where he will again interpret one of the great villains of history.

With a new style where highlights her red hair and outfits that accentuate her charms, Altair Jarabo, whom we also remember for TV soaps What “Full of love”, “In the name of love”, “To hell with the handsome”, “abyss of passion” and “overcome heartbreak”, she is delighted to return to the screen after taking a break to celebrate her engagement, organize and celebrate her wedding in the beautiful region of France.

“Corazón Guerrero” began recording weeks ago and this will be Monday, March 28 at 4:30 p.m. when you start your broadcast on the Stars channel in the time slot previously occupied by the telenovela “Contigo Sí” starring Alejandra Robles Gil and Brandon Peniche.

In “Warring Heart”, Altair Jarabo will form a love triangle with the protagonists of history, Gonzalo Díaz Vivanco and Alejandra Espinoza, who must defy several bitter drinks so that love can triumph.

“Corazón Guerrero” will be the new production of Salvador Mejía, whom we remember for having produced great stories such as “Esmeralda”, “La usurpadora”, “Abrázame very strong” and “La madrastra”, so the telenovela will surely be a success more for him and cast members like Altair Jarabo.

Altair Jarabo radiant in a new project but…and her husband?

Although it was in the summer of 2021 where Altair Jarabo joined his life to that of the businessman of French origin Fréderic García with a beautiful weddingFirst in a civil affair in the heart of Paris and then with an extremely elegant party in the French countryside, the actress has remained faithful to her tradition of keeping her personal life discreet.

Although, after a honeymoon where they toured various European citiesthe appearances of Altair Jarabo and her husband have been few. This is because Altair has always shown herself to be an independent woman and also because her husband is usually more private, fully dedicated to business matters.

The age difference has been one of the strongest criticisms towards the marriage of Altair Jarabo and Fréderic García, but also one of the things that matters least to them, because although they share many interests and have enjoyed their marriage a lot, they have also established a relationship where the fullness of both is a priority, which is why Altair kept her promise to return to acting without any problem, confirming that her husband supports her unconditionally.

For now, it is privately where Fréderic García celebrates his wife’s new success and where Altair Jarabo enjoy this new opportunity looking better than ever, beautiful and completely in love.