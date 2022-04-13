Altair Jarabo shows off her legs to the fullest wearing a tight red minijumpsuit

Altair Jarabo looks like a model even in the selfieand now she pleased her more than three million followers on Instagram with some photos that show her in her dressing room, showing off her legs to the fullest and wearing a tight minijumpsuit red: “Act I and II of the play “waiting in the dressing room” The lethal combination of having time and a mirror in front can only lead to this 😉 After reading, playing and talking, I give in to the temptation to send a photo and kisses 💋💋💋”.

Precisely the jumpsuits they have become one of Altair Jarabo’s favorite garmentswho also posed on a Xochimilco trajinera while recording the promos for the telenovela “Corazón Guerrero”, which marks his return to television. In that story she plays the villain Carlota Ruiz.

Altair gets along very well with all of his fellow actors in the novel., and published several images in which he poses with them during the recording breaks: “With my dear @productormejia as always present! I suspect that they will not be able to stop seeing my sisters @okaginer and @karena_flores for a second of the story, whom only in fiction I could not love! Forget how beautiful, my colleagues are talented and give everything. And what about the Guerrero brothers? Gentlemen and the funniest thing in this world.”

