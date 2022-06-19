Altair Jarabo would have sung them all to her husband before getting married

Altair Jarabo

June 18, 2022 2:30 p.m.

When Altair Jarabo made her relationship with Fréderic García known, the first criticisms that came against her were related to the marked age difference between the two, since he is 54 and she is 35. But later, many fans wondered how the businessman would deal with the career of the artist and everything would indicate that she sang them all before getting married.

To make sure that continuing her career as an actress would not be a problem once she walked down the aisle, the interpreter of telenovelas like En Nombre del Amor probably let her know that she would not change anything by getting married. That is, she would not change the romantic scenes that she ordered him to do in future productions of hers.

So let him see Altair Jarabo in an interview he gave to Ernesto Buitrón, who wanted to know what he thinks Frederic Garcia of his passionate scenes in the telenovela Corazón Guerrero. Let us remember that she acts as a villain and has had passionate encounters with Gonzalo García Vivanco.

According to the actress’s account, her husband does not make any impression seeing her in these types of scenes because she says that he is a very self-confident and mature man. However, there would also be the possibility that she would make it clear to him that her life would not have to change just because she married him.

