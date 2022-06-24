Altaya Fast and Furious: Miniature cars from the Fast and Furious movie to collect!

Are you a fan of the Fast and Furious movies or just beautiful cars? Collect Altaya Fast and Furious 1/43 scale miniatures. These figurines which are made of metal are the exact replicas that you can observe in the different films. You can obtain them by subscribing to this offer and receive the figurines, an explanatory booklet which will give you information, exclusives, anecdotes on these cars but also on the history of the car in general. If you are among the first 1000 customers to subscribe, you will receive an additional gift: the Dodge Ice Charger. The first issue will be offered exceptionally at €2.99. Do not miss this good plan and subscribe to benefit from this Altaya Fast and Furious offer.

In the first issue of this Altaya Fast and Furious collection, you will receive Dominique Toretto’s 1970 Dodge Ice Charger R/T, an emblematic character from the Fast and Furious saga played by actor Vin Diesel.

Here are the details of this car:

1/43 scale

Model: 1970 Dodge Charger R/T

The booklet with the details of the collection

If you are among the first 1000 subscribers, you will receive the gray Dodge Ice Charger miniature as a gift. Do not delay to register and take advantage of this Altaya subscription on altaya.fr.

Here are other Altaya subscription offers that might interest you: the Citroën C4 Altaya as well as the Formula 1 Altaya.

How to take advantage of the Altaya Fast and Furious offer?

To obtain the figurines as well as the booklets and the many gifts offered in this offer, you must: