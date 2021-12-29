Altcoin at 1-2 euro (XRP, XLM, ALGO, MATIC), what to expect from the BTC rally

While the eyes of the crypto world are focused on bitcoin (BTC) and also on ether (ETH), for many who have never bought either of them before altcoin it seems a mirage to be able to possess them in their entirety.

Some, discouraged, may be too dazzled by the blazing performance of BTC, ETH or even binance coin (BNB) and not see the small but important altcoins like Ripple Labs’ XRP, or Stellar (XLM) and again Algorand (ALGO) and Polygon (MATIC).

These latest cryptocurrencies are worth between 1 and 2 euros and are therefore within the reach of many investors. Let’s find out in detail what their price direction could be in the coming months.

Ripple (XRP) towards $ 5 in 2022?

XRP, as we wrote a few months ago, remains one of the few not to have passed its 2017 ATH. Why? It all stems from the lawsuit with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that keeps Ripple Labs and a couple of its managers in check.

The fact is that exchanges like Coinbase have delisted the cryptocurrency and therefore it is no longer available on some platforms.

However, the SEC’s big figure may soon be exposed. Yes, because Jeremy Hogan, lawyer in the XRP-SEC case stated:

“The SEC will be forced to admit that there is nothing in either of these contracts that has created an expectation of profits on the part of XRP buyers. This is a big deal for the SEC. Furthermore, most of Ripple’s admission requests have been canceled: but we expected it “, the lawyer reports. in a tweet.

This only means one thing, that if XRP wins the case it will be better to fasten your seat belts.

Stellar (XLM)

A few weeks ago the Stellar Foundation partnered with MoneyGram International. You will recall that Ripple Labs paid the latter to adopt their RippleNet and their technology solutions to transfer international remittances.

But Ripple Labs’ problems with the SEC prompted MoneyGram to break that deal and switch to Stellar.

XLM remains very low. It recovered something after the April-May thud, but the altcoin, like XRP, didn’t even get a close look at its ATH. However, the cryptocurrency is better positioned than XRP for a potential price hike in the coming months.

Altcoin Algorand (ALGO)

Among the forgotten platforms that operate smart contracts we find Algorand and its altcoin ALGO. Born thanks to the studies on cryptography of the Italian professor Silvio Micali (Turing prize) within the MIT in Boston and with the collaboration of other eminent scholars, the project never really took off because it did not find the space for visibility of other projects. like Cardano.

However, the platform will go from the current 1,000 transactions per second, to 10,000 transactions per second by the first quarter of 2022. It could be good for the crypto wallet to own it.

Polygon (MATIC)

And finally the altcoin MATIC. The Polygon project appears to be attracting interest from Bitwise and other investors who may be giving the project what it needs – real projects and use cases. Without the latter, in fact, decentralized platforms are beautiful empty blockchains.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

