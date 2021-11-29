Altcoin at 1-2 euro (XRP, XLM, ALGO, MATIC), what to expect from the BTC rally

These latest cryptocurrencies are worth between 1 and 2 euros and are therefore within the reach of many investors. Let’s find out in detail what their price direction could be in the coming months.

Ripple (XRP) towards $ 5 in 2022?

XRP, as we wrote a few months ago, remains one of the few not to have passed its 2017 ATH. Why? It all stems from the lawsuit with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that keeps Ripple Labs and a couple of its managers in check.

The fact is that exchanges like Coinbase have delisted the cryptocurrency and therefore it is no longer available on some platforms.

However, the SEC’s big figure may soon be exposed. Yes, because Jeremy Hogan, lawyer in the XRP-SEC case stated:

“The SEC will be forced to admit that there is nothing in either of these contracts that has created an expectation of profits on the part of XRP buyers. This is a big deal for the SEC. Furthermore, most of Ripple’s admission requests have been canceled: but we expected it “, the lawyer reports. in a tweet.

This only means one thing, that if XRP wins the case it will be better to fasten your seat belts.