Altcoin better than Bitcoin: DOT, LINK, ADA, XRP, IOTA among the best at the beginning of September

First signs of movement from cryptocurrencies but for now the handbrake remains. These 5 altcoins cannot be missing in the early September portfolio

Get excited about thetrend of Bitcoin in the first week of September it is not easy at all. BTC may well be the king of cryptocurrencies but its current price dynamics don’t seem to be very bright. From a graphical point of view (downward curve), Bitcoin seems to have bowed to lateral movements which, all in all, can also be considered normal following the rally that recently allowed the cryptocurrency to return above $ 50,000.

>”/> >”/>

✅ Know the eToro’s social trading revolution? Join the community, it works CopyTrader™ allows you to automatically copy the strategies of the best traders in the world. Get a Demo account with € 100,000 of virtual credit >>

As Bitcoin moves sideways it is obvious that the performance of other altcoins is significantly better than that of BTC. This dynamic has been very evident in the last week. In the next paragraphs we will list the altcoins that beat Bitcoin, highlighting not only the specific technical situation but also the growth prospects for the short term. Before going into detail, we remind our readers that if you are intending to loosen the active positions on Bitcoin and to bet on the altcoins that beat BTC at the beginning of September, it is not necessary to switch platforms. With the broker eToro, in fact, it is possible to trade on many cryptocurrencies from a single account.

The advantages of eToro do not end here because even the demo is free (immediately 100 thousand euros virtual) and the minimum deposit required is very low (just 50 dollars).

Use the eToro demo to learn how to trade cryptocurrencies >>> click here to activate the free demo account

Alcoin better than Bitcoin in early September

What were the altcoins that did better than Bitcoin in the week between August and September? Let’s start by quoting ADA. This altcoin after the strong rally of the past few days has slightly slowed its performance. Not bad because the pitch remains bullish. According to Orlando Merone, country manager for Italy of Bitpanda, it is possible that ADA will maintain some visibility at least until the date of 12 September when the launch of Cardano’s smart contracts is scheduled. An ideal situation to invest upwards through CFDs (here the official eToro website).

Loading... Advertisements

In addition to Cardano, a very performing crypto-asset during the last Octave was DOT which jumped about 30 percent in just 5 days. Today DOT is quoted at 26 euros. This is the absolute highest value since last May 19th. With DOT, therefore, we are talking about an altcoin that is at its highest.

In the list of altcoins that beat Bitcoin in the week between August and September 2021, it also stands out Ripple. The price of XRP was able to recover the 50 day mobile and is now struggling to break out of the descending wedge. A level to monitor for those who want to invest in XRP is € 1.05 where the resistance is located (vice versa, Ripple’s support is in the € 0.9 area). Among the strong drivers there is always the controversy with the SEC. It is a fact that the lawsuit is proceeding very slowly but it is equally undeniable that any news is capable of impacting the dynamics of prices.

READ ALSO >>> Is buying Ripple XRP worth it? 2021 forecasts and analyst opinions

Thanks to this catalyst, XRP is right on the list of cryptocurrencies to be monitored in the final part of the year. To speculate up or down on Ripple price changes it is advisable to be very careful in choosing the broker to use. Our suggestion is to rely on brokers who offer advanced tools such as eToro Copy Trading which allows you to copy the strategies of the best traders. To learn how to use the eToro Copy Trader it is always possible to practice with the free demo.

With eToro you can trade by copying the strategies of the Top Traders >>> activate the free demo here and learn how to do Copy Trading

The other two altcoins that have done better than Bitcoin in the past week have been LINK and IOTA. The priam is included in a very narrow price range between 20.8 euros and 23 euros. IOTA, on the other hand, is at the lowest support level ever but the attempt to overcome the moving average at 50 and 200 seems to point to a bullish phase.

In conclusion: traders who do not like to stop at Bitcoin can consider DOT, LINK, ADA, XRP, IOTA to expand their crypto-portfolio.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED