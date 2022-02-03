Altcoin’s bloody January shows why Bitcoin remains the safe haven of cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin outperformed all market cap weighted indices of cryptocurrencies in January as traders turn to less risky assets amid fear of Federal Reserve squeeze, so the king of digital assets claims his position as a safe haven for cryptocurrencies.

The thought that Bitcoin (BTC) is a safe haven asset is popular enough, but it opposes critics who argue that BTC – and all cryptocurrencies – are too risky, volatile and speculative to become a safe haven. However, the least risky asset remains within the cryptocurrency market.

January was a very volatile month for the cryptocurrency market amid investor fear of Federal Reserve (FED) moves, but a report from Arcane Research shed light on how Bitcoin outperformed other cryptocurrency indices in the market during the bloodbath, thus maintaining its image as the least risky asset for investors, especially during times of high volatility and uncertainty.

As traders take a more conservative stance and look away from more speculative assets, the Arcane report highlights how all crypto indices saw losses between 20% and 31% last month.

However, as the following charts show, BTC outperformed all altcoins by holding the highest crypto market cap and counting fewer losses. Meanwhile, the Small Cap Index has fallen harder, showing how the cryptocurrency market has shifted amid the conservative trend of traders.

Source: Arcane Research

Source: Arcane Research

This brings us back to the belief of “BTC as a safe haven for cryptocurrencies”, as digital currency remains the least risky crypto asset for investors, who rely on it in times of turbulence.

On the other hand, market sentiment is accurately improving “with the Fear and Greed Index now reporting ‘just’ the ‘fear’ after a sustained period of ‘extreme fear'”. This could mean a better landscape for altcoins, as traders’ stance may turn to less “boring” assets. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $ 38,545, up 0.98% in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading at $ 38,545 on the daily chart | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

What the studies have said over the years

In addition to the cryptocurrency market, some studies predicted that “Investors in the United States may be cautiously using bitcoin as a hedge against uncertainty.”

A 2019 study that assessed whether Bitcoin could be an intraday hedge found results indicating that “Bitcoin can be considered a hedge over various time periods” as well as a “diversifier for currency investors”. Furthermore, their results from a timeless threshold analysis revealed that “Bitcoin is a safe haven during high and extreme periods of market turbulence for the CAD, CHF and GBP, but fails to serve as a safe haven for the other currencies “.

Then in 2020, other experts concluded the following:

Based on the WHO proclamation of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 11, 2020, we test Bitcoin and Ethereum as safe havens for stocks. Our dynamic correlations and regression results show that Bitcoin and Ethereum, as the two leading cryptocurrencies, exhibit short-term safe-haven characteristics for equities. However, other research conducted in the same year had opposite conclusions, going so far as to deny the digital currency as a safe haven:

“During the review period, we find that the S&P 500 and Bitcoin move hand in hand, resulting in an increased downside risk for an investor with a Bitcoin allocation.” As the international political and economic landscape evolves with high uncertainties this year, the new data to come will most likely be relevant when a case is made on how the crypto market reacts and which digital currencies can become the most useful tools.