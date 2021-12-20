Altcoins performed better than Bitcoin in 2021 – not the first time
You will probably remember the performance of XRP in 2017 with an increase in its value of + 36,000%, not even bitcoin (BTC) with that fantastic record at almost 20 thousand dollars managed to do the same.
And even in this cycle that comes to an end below expectations, the altcoin they have been able to do better than the “mother” cryptocurrency.
Just check the dominance of BTC to understand how the latter has sold a good chunk of its market to other cryptocurrencies. ETH holds 21%, BTC 40.6% and the rest of the market is dominated by altcoins.
Bloomberg noted that despite the cryptocurrency market crash over the past month, i crypto hedge fund diversified across multiple cryptocurrencies performed better than those focused on the first cryptocurrency alone.
After all, just check the altcoin ROI by altcoin. Solana (SOL) gave its owners a fantastic + 10,650%. Terra (LUNA) did even better, appreciating + 14.748% this year.
Cardano (ADA) was more modest, but with + 575% from the beginning of the year it still did better than bitcoin which only gained + 60.06%.
A case in itself, the meme coin shiba inu (SHIB), which since November 2020 has totaled an astronomical gain quantified by Coingecko in a + 52.963.709%.
Altcoins and diversification
These comparisons show a key element in an investment strategy in cryptocurrencies, even here diversification can be decidedly useful to guarantee the portfolio a return even in negative phases, and / or to reduce losses.
How much to buy of a cryptocurrency and which ones should be in our crypto wallet? Answering this question is not easy and the various industry analysts have their recipe with altcoin mix to hold.
Useful suggestions in this regard derive indirectly from the composition of crypto hedge funds, checking their composition on the websites where they are promoted can help to understand how they build the wallet and to experiment with a simulation, buying altcoins in the same percentage.
Buying or selling altcoins at this stage?
The altcoin market is highly speculative, closely linked to current news and the evolution of individual projects.
To obtain the high earnings mentioned above, it is necessary to study the individual projects in the bud to understand their potential. Not always a simple exercise, but investing is always a risk.
However, those who have been able to capture good deals in projects such as Solana or Terra, and again Avalanche, have bought from early adopters and benefited from high increases in value.
After all, there is no need to invest large capital, because 100 euros on SOL meant a gain of 10,750 euros.
For those who are not interested in high speculation speeches, they can always opt for one of the three solutions that we present here to earn passive income from altcoins.