Altcoins performed better than Bitcoin in 2021 – not the first time

Just check the dominance of BTC to understand how the latter has sold a good chunk of its market to other cryptocurrencies. ETH holds 21%, BTC 40.6% and the rest of the market is dominated by altcoins.

Bloomberg noted that despite the cryptocurrency market crash over the past month, i crypto hedge fund diversified across multiple cryptocurrencies performed better than those focused on the first cryptocurrency alone.

After all, just check the altcoin ROI by altcoin. Solana (SOL) gave its owners a fantastic + 10,650%. Terra (LUNA) did even better, appreciating + 14.748% this year.

Cardano (ADA) was more modest, but with + 575% from the beginning of the year it still did better than bitcoin which only gained + 60.06%.

A case in itself, the meme coin shiba inu (SHIB), which since November 2020 has totaled an astronomical gain quantified by Coingecko in a + 52.963.709%.

Altcoins and diversification

These comparisons show a key element in an investment strategy in cryptocurrencies, even here diversification can be decidedly useful to guarantee the portfolio a return even in negative phases, and / or to reduce losses.

How much to buy of a cryptocurrency and which ones should be in our crypto wallet? Answering this question is not easy and the various industry analysts have their recipe with altcoin mix to hold.

Useful suggestions in this regard derive indirectly from the composition of crypto hedge funds, checking their composition on the websites where they are promoted can help to understand how they build the wallet and to experiment with a simulation, buying altcoins in the same percentage.