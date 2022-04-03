alteration in language after a failure in the nervous system

An alteration of language produced by a failure in the nervous system. This is aphasia, the pathology that retired actor Bruce Willis and that prevents the patient from writing, reading or doing it correctly, as well as not understanding what others say and sometimes only being able to speak in monosyllables. “Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and after much reflection, Bruce is retiring from a career that meant a lot to him.”

But what is aphasia? The Aphasia Help Association defines it as “an alteration of language produced by a failure in the nervous system. A communication problem that implies a social problem. This total or partial incapacity implies relational difficulties in the lives of the people who suffer from it”. Aphasia is caused by brain injuries that mostly affect the left hemisphere of the brain, which means that a normal speaker of a language can become an aphasic patient if, after a brain accident, an area of ​​the brain is altered.

A head injury caused by a traffic accident, emboli, aneurysms and some types of tumors and infections can cause aphasic lesions, although some diseases, such as diabetes, and alcohol and tobacco use, make subjects more sensitive to this alteration. However, the real cause of aphasia is unknown since, ultimately, it is an organic injury that occurs by chance and accident.

The Spanish Society of Neurology explains that depending on the brain areas in which the lesion is located and its degree, aphasia can have different types of severity and the patient will manifest different language problems. Some people with aphasia have problems using words or constructing sentences, others may have problems understanding, some have problems with expression or comprehension, while others may have problems with reading and writing. Aphasia is not a disease, it is a symptom that occurred after an injury to the brain.

The aphasic patient is a “normal” person in everything except in what refers to language, since he cannot write, read or does not do it correctly; he does not understand what others say to him and can only speak in monosyllables.

Emilia Clarke.

MORE CASES IN THE CINEMA

This disease is not foreign to the film industry. The actress Emilia Clarke, protagonist of “Game of Thrones”, suffered two aneurysms while filming the series, the first one in 2011; British humorist Terry Jones, founder of Monty Python, was diagnosed in 2016 with primary progressive aphasia; and Italian film director Michelangelo Antonioni also suffered from aphasia, after suffering a stroke in the mid-1980s.

Other famous people who suffered from aphasia are Michiko, wife of Japanese emperor emeritus Akihito; the American writer Harold Robbins, who had suffered a stroke in 1982 that sometimes caused aphasia or mental block; the Argentine military Jorge Videla, a member of the military junta that on March 24, 1976 led a coup d’état, after a blood supply to the brain suffered partial aphasia.

Also the Argentine singer Gustavo Cerati, after a cerebrovascular accident in 2001; the Mexican writer Sergio Pitol and the Algerian president Abdelaziz Buteflika (2019).