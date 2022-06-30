Altercation on the set of ‘Barbie’? They catch Margot Robbie slapping on film – El Financiero

The live-action of Barbie It takes more and more shape after making itself known the characterization by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in a story for which many details have not yet been given, but which we know will bring the popular doll into the new century, so it will be directed by Greta Gerwig.

However, a video was leaked with what would be a of his scenes. while skating with neon colored suits –inspired by a version of the nineties– in what seems to be Venice Beach, in California, Barbie and Ken are assaulted by a peculiar event since behind her A man appears and spanks him.

His character’s response is to give him a punch in the facebut what caused a stir in social networks is the particular reaction that the actor has, who shouts before hugging his partner, which generated several memes. Gosling has been characterized for doing it in some of his films such as two dangerous guys (2016).

What we know about ‘Barbie’

The release date in theaters around the world of Barbie is scheduled for July 21, 2023. The film has undergone several changes since its announcement, starting with the actress who would play the doll. The first options were Amy Schumer and Anne Hathawaybut Robbie was chosen to be part of the filming which began in early 2022 in London.

Gerwig (Little Women, Lady Bird) was the one who wrote the story together with his partner, the filmmaker Noah Baumbach. The cast is completed Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Kate Mckinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Ariana Greenblatt, and America Ferrera.

“Our goal is that whatever you create, we’ll give you something completely different, something you didn’t know you wanted”, were Robbie’s statements to The Hollywood Reporter.