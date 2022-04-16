Alternate between the present, past and future with these Netflix gems

“If only I could travel back in time.” Many times we have regretted a bad decision and we would have wanted to do everything differently. Sadly, we cannot do such a journey (well, we do but not on a whim, but at a speed of 24 hours a day and only into the future). But what we can do is recreate ourselves with these time travel movies that Netflix brings to you this weekend.

Then go running for a calculator, pencil and paper so you can discover the physical formula that will take you back to the time of Cleopatra. Or better go to the armchair and enjoy this weekend with the repertoire we have for you.

“Return to the future”

We have talked about this work many times. And we will continue to do so because it is a benchmark in pop culture. There were many weekends (weekends in English) that we enjoyed watching it and its plot is this: while fleeing from terrorists to save his life, the young Marty Mcfly (Michael J. Fox) ends up traveling through the fourth dimension in a Delorean (1980s sports car) turned into a time machine. He has now reached the year 1955 and inadvertently has prevented his parents from knowing each other.

To survive and be able to return to the future; he will enlist the help of the brilliant, if wacky, doctor Emmett Brown (Christopher Lloyd). Full of talent, nostalgia and a few contradictions, this piece lacks nothing and that is why we openly recommend it to you (as well as its two sequels that are also available on Netflix).

Additional fact: the Oscars have rewarded over time both Robert Zemeckis, the director; Steven Spielberg, the producer and Alan Silvestri composer of the soundtrack. What else do you want?

“Door to Summer”

From Japan comes this science fiction drama that premiered last year. Sōichirō Takakura is a boy who has not done well in life.

As a child he lost his mother and later his father. But he is not abandoned because he is adopted by his best friend and ends up being well received in his new home. But farewells will continue to be part of his life and perhaps cryogenics, plus time travel, may be the solution he is looking for.

“The Adventures of Peabody and Sherman”

Now we go with an animation to see with the chipilines. And if you have ever felt that your children are ashamed of you, perhaps you can use this story as a metaphor. Mr. Peabody (Ty Burrell) is a high-IQ dog legally eligible to adopt a boy named Sherman (Max Charles); very tender, although naive.

However, the differences between the two as well as the conflicts with the class bully will generate a series of events that will make them go through different times while trying to rearrange space-time as well as the father-son relationship. An animated film that is quite suitable for watching as a family and if you stay tuned you can even learn a few facts about general culture.

«Time Trap»

Much darker and more disturbing than the previous one in its development and, however, with an almost conventional ending. A group of kids change their weekend plans to go looking for their missing teacher.

The clues lead them to a cave that manifests strange characteristics where they are trapped until they discover that time passes very differently there. Suitable for those who hallucinate with independent cinema or with temporal paradoxes. And also for those looking for a topic for their quantum physics thesis. So go to the filmoteca de la N and enjoy it.

“When we met”

Who has not had an unrequited love? Many of us have been through that bittersweet, and even bitter, experience. Well, with this comedy that Netflix brings you on a silver platter, you’ll want to help Noah, who is madly in love with Avery.

On the day of his engagement (hers, but without him) our hero will discover a way to return to the past and change it to alter events and keep the girl of his dreams. The problem? His plan doesn’t work and he ends up repeating the process over and over to try to escape the dreaded friendzone. With the respectable performances of Adam DeVine and Alexandra Daddario you can glue yourself to your screen and remember Groundhog Day from time to time.

“18 gifts”

An Italian drama inspired (only inspired) by real events arrives at our Netflix top; We clarify them for you, lest someone be confused. Having said that…

Anna (Benedetta Porcaroli) is a young motherless girl who grows up under the care of her loving parents. And although she sounds contradictory, she is not hers: before she died, her father (Vittoria Puccini) was in charge of leaving her a series of gifts that she would receive throughout her youth. She arranged this with the intention of showing her love and being present in her daughter’s life.

At first the girl accepts them but as she grows older she becomes rebellious and gets tired of what she considers a farce. One night and after an accident; she ends up traveling back in time, allowing her to finish what her mother started. Beautiful plot that helps to reflect.

“See you yesterday”

From the director and producer that was all the rage in the nineties, Netflix brings this film that makes us squeeze the armchair hoping that everything will turn out well. Spike Lee achieves that there is inclusion in the cinema without being forced.

The secret? It tells such great stories that there will be no shortage of people who want to repeat the formula. And so full of racial pride that it frees us from euphemisms; and so, we can say ‘blacks’ without feeling like we’re racists.

Starring Eden-Duncan Smith, Dante Crichlow, and Brian “Astro” Bradley. Two teenagers create time travel machines that really work. The problem is that their invention places them in the eternal dilemma of whether we should do something just for the sake of power or if we should rather refrain. After all, our actions generate consequences in the future and if we are careless also in the past. As an added bonus we have Michael J. Fox in a small but significant role.

“Star Trek”

Stephen Hawking did not believe that time travel could be done. Even so, he did not hesitate to participate in the star trip franchise as a guest. If a genius like him saw the series, why shouldn’t you see the movie?

In this way, the film that Netflix offers in its catalog is a reboot, in which Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto play the epic Captain Kirk and Spock, respectively. They will have to stop Nero (Eric Banda), a Romulan who got into a bad mood after going through a black hole. The rest of the cast is made up of stars brighter than those of the title (Zoe Saldaña and Winona Ryder).

“Shrek Forever”

As in Chévere we have our inner child very active, we bring you the fourth installment of our favorite ogre.

Unlike its predecessor titles, “Shrek” begins to miss the rejection of the villagers and to get bored with his familiar routine.

After ruining her children’s first birthday, she meets a mischievous and tricky little man who offers her the opportunity to become the beast everyone fears again, without anticipating that it will compromise the fate of her friends and family. The first three parts are also available on Netflix, as well as the Christmas and Halloween specials.

“The butterfly Effect”

They say that the flapping of a simple butterfly’s wings can cause irreversible disasters, but let Ashton Kutcher tell you in this science fiction thriller that closes our Netflix Top 10.

In this film Evan Treborn (Kutcher) tries to remedy the mistakes he made in his childhood through his diaries, however, he gets disastrous results every time he interferes in the past. Will he be able to get the happy ending from him? Well, it’s up to you to find out.