‘Alternate? No, thanks’; Reveal double rejection of Buffon to Barcelona

Today the Barcelona is being reborn after bringing great transfers, So the additions of Adama Traoré, Aubameyang and Ferrán Torres they are raising the team. This group could have been joined by Gianluigi Buffon, well in summer past was wanted by the Culés, however, he turned them down as he ‘didn’t want to be a substitute’.

It is known that, despite not living his best moment, Ter Stegen is and has been the owner for some tournaments now, so Buffon knew that if I came to Barcelona, ​​’I would eat banking’, something he didn’t want, so he turned them down twice; he renewed with Parma until 2024.

Buffon preferred Juventus and Parma to Barcelona

In an interview with ‘Radio Sportiva’, Silvano Martina, Gigi’s agentrevealed that the Barcelona looked for Buffon on two occasions, one in summer past and another a few yesterdays ago, in 2001where on both occasions he had an accurate answer: “no”.

East summer it is reported that Barcelona wanted to sign Gigi, since at run out of contract they knew it was a good alternative, but keeping in mind that could not playr, as happened with the PSG, chose Parma.

“The clubs do plans for younger goalkeepers thinking in the future. He could have stayed at Juventus, the Barça also wanted him… but he wanted to play. I didn’t want to be a substitute,” he said in reference to the summer of 2021.

speaking of Parmaafter its first stage, Barcelona as well looked for the young and promising Gianluigi Buffonwhere he wanted to sign it but he chose to play with Juventusa team where he became a legend and an absolute reference in Serie A.

“He hasn’t regretted it in all these yearsbecause he has played in a big way in one of the most important and prestigious teams in the world. Gigi wasn’t even in Italy when the talks They were about to crystallize. In the end, however, he opted for Juve“confessed his agent.

Although never having played in Spainrepeatedly buffon expressed his admiration for Barcelona, since many team players were great friends of his.

​