Alternative apps to Word for your mobile

Read and save documents in a similar way to the desktop app Libre Office so it becomes an excellent alternative to Word with a very similar interface that will be completely familiar to you.

It is a LibreOffice-based text editor, spreadsheet, and presentation program available for both Android and iOS devices. Supports the following free-form document files: .odt, .odp, .ods, .ots, .ott, .otp, Microsoft Office .docx, .pptx, .xlsx, .dotx, .xltx, .ppsx, and .doc , .ppt, .xls, .dot, .xlt, .pps.

If we ask you to suggest a word processor, surely the first thing that comes to mind is Word. It is one of the basic programs in the world of office automation that allows us to shape jobs, articles, publications or books, but there are alternatives to Word that work very well.

Polaris office

An app with more than 100 million users worldwide compatible with Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Adobe PDF. It allows you to edit texts and has the main functions of word processors: insert images, video or graphics directly from your mobile. In addition, you will be able to have all the documents updated and synchronized thanks to Polaris Drive.

One of its remarkable features is that you can write notes with your hands. It has templates, graphics and transition effects among others. Compatible with DOC, DOCX, XLS, XLSX, PPT, PPTX, PPS, PPSX, TXT, HWP, ODT and PDF files. po last, supports 18 languages including Spanish, English or French.

google docs

One of the easiest to use and it’s completely free. It allows you to create documents, edit them, share them, work without internet connectionadd comments to your texts, automatic saving and much more.

It is an ideal tool for collaborative work regardless of whether you have an Internet connection or not. You will be able to continue working in the same way and when the connection returns, the cloud will do its job.

pages

Finding an effective editing application to edit texts from your mobile is not an easy task either. There is a lot to choose from and in addition to those already mentioned, we want to recommend an app aimed at iOS device. Pages allows you to create and modify text documents in a very easy and intuitive way. By working with iCloud, the new documents you create or modify will do so on all the devices in the Apple ecosystem that you have connected. Ordering data with graphs and tables, creating notes, adding images and videos to your text documents, among many other functions, is simple and fast