Alternative ring designs revealed

A very important part of the Shang-Chi movie is the ten rings and they could have looked different.

Jerad S. Marantz is a conceptual artist who works for Marvel Studios and now he wanted to share the alternative designs of the ten rings of Shang Chi.

You can see the images in this link.

Along with the post, Jerad S. Marantz wrote: «I had the opportunity to work on the rings for Shang-Chi. I was surprised that my friend Andy Park put me on this. I don’t usually get a chance to work on props, but these were some pretty big props, so I was excited to give it a try.”

Nevertheless, Marvel Studios opted for the design jackson sze for the ten rings and Jerad S. Marantz believes that: “He did an amazing job on that movie”.

This is how they describe the objects:

The ten rings are ancient weapons of unknown origin, granting their wearer immense physical power and eternal youth. After getting father’s rings from him, Shang Chi (Simu Liu) discover thanks to Wong (Benedict Wong), Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) Y Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) that they are a beacon of some sort and sending a signal to an unknown location deep and far out in the galaxy.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Cretton, Dave Callaham, and Andrew Lanhamthe movie Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings introduced a new hero to Marvel Studios and it had a huge impact. Since it raised more than 432 million dollars and they are already preparing the sequel. So they will have to explain to us the origin and if they represent a danger to the Earth.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the rest of deliveries of Marvel Studios can be enjoyed in the Disney Plus streaming platform.