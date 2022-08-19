Alternative to the use of anticoagulants for people with atrial fibrillation

Cayey Mennonite Medical Center and its Cardiovascular Center set a new record by reaching one hundred patients with the Watchman cardiac implant, a permanent heart device from Boston Scientific designed to reduce the risk of stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) non-valvular, informs the hospital institution in a press release.

According to the information, the Mennonite Medical Center is one of the first hospital facilities on the island to offer this device as an alternative to the lifelong use of anticoagulants.

The prevalence of AF on the island is estimated to be around 28,000 patients, who suffer from a condition that produces an irregular heartbeat that can feel like a trembling heart. “People with AF are at increased risk of stroke at a rate of five times higher risk than those with normal heart rhythms,” adds the information.

“The Watchman device closes off an area of ​​the heart called the left atrial appendage (LAA) to prevent harmful blood clots that may form from entering the bloodstream and causing a stroke. By closing the LAA, the risk of stroke can be reduced and, over time, patients can stop taking their anticoagulant,” explains Roberto Rizzo, business unit manager for Boston Scientific.

According to the executive, this device serves as a safe and effective alternative for reducing the risk of stroke, especially for those patients who have a clinical justification for stopping anticoagulation therapy, for example, patients who have a history of bleeding due to taking these medications. .

For his part, Dr. Pedro J. Colón Hernández, director of the structural and interventional program of the Cardiovascular Center, highlighted in the statement his pride in having performed the hundred implants with this device. “By having this technology we definitely offer the patient a significant improvement in their cardiovascular conditions. The fact that a patient might not have to take blood-thinning medications, while reducing the risk of having a stroke, is definitely beneficial, life-changing.”

For the electrophysiologist José Marcial, it is a therapy that provides a non-pharmacological and permanent protection solution against possible bleeding and stroke. “The goal is to continue implementing innovative techniques to provide a better quality of life to the population that trusts in our experience. It really is an achievement that fills us with satisfaction.”

According to the statement, the device has been implanted in more than 200,000 patients worldwide and is performed in a single procedure. It is further explained that it is a permanent device that does not have to be replaced and cannot be seen outside the body. “The procedure is simple, it is performed under deep sedation, which makes it less invasive, and it lasts approximately one hour. Patients normally spend the night in the hospital and leave the next day,” explains Dr. Marcial, who points out that the device is approximately the size of a 25-cent coin and is made of very light and compact materials, common in other medical implants.

For more information about the Watchman device visit www.watchmanpr.com