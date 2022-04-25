Alternatives to AirPods for all pockets

There are very interesting alternatives to airpods on the market, in case you don’t want to or can’t afford what Apple’s headphones cost. Photo: Getty Images.

Official Apple hearing aids are known for their perfect synchronization with apple devices, however, that perfect symbiosis implies a price that not everyone can afford. So if you have already discarded the official solution with the Apple seal and are looking for a good price alternative that you can use with your iPhone, today we bring you a list of some very interesting models that you should probably take into account.

What hearing aids are compatible with iPhone?

In general, all hearing aids with a Bluetooth connection will be compatible with iPhone and iPad. All you have to do is activate the pairing mode on the headphones and search for them in the iOS Bluetooth connection settings panel. Once done, the sound will travel to your ears wirelessly.

What features do I lose?

Obviously not everything was going to be so pretty. Official AirPods have Siri integration so you can have an assistant at all times, plus you’ll enjoy automatic pairing that’s practically magical. Just open the box near the cell phone, and the hearing aids will become connected. Well, this magic is not available in hearing aids from other brands.

The cheapest alternatives to AirPods

Taking into account the shortcomings that you will find when buying hearing aids from other brands, these are the most interesting options that you can find at the best price.

HTC TWS3

HTC TWS3. Photo: Amazon

These compact HTC models offer touch control on your body so that we can control calls and music playback. Each earbud connects independently, so you can use one on one device and another on another.

Xiaomi Buds 3 Lite

Xiaomi Buds 3 Lite. Photo: Amazon

They are one of the most popular hearing aids for their versatility and good price. It is a product with a large number of followers, which has received very good reviews and also has a highly demanded feature: active noise cancellation (ANC).

Sony WF-C500

Sony WF-C500. Photo: Amazon

Headphones with a higher price than the rest, but that offer a complete cover letter with magnificent sound quality and IPX4 protection with which you can go out even in the rain.

JVC HAA7TW

JVC HAA7TW. Photo: Amazon

These cute and eye-catching headphones from JVC offer a package with its own brand guarantees and IPX4 rainproof certification. They are available in various colors and their stick-shaped design makes them quite comfortable to wear.

redlemon headphones

Redlemmon headphones. Photo: Amazon

This is a very economical proposal for those looking for headband-type headphones without cables. It has an extremely low price, so don’t expect great qualities in its finish, especially in a format of this type, where the headband tends to suffer over time.

