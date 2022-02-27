Alternatives to Free Fire: what other games of the Battle Royale genre do we find on iOS and Android | video games | apps | Android | iOS | Battle Royale | SPORT-PLAY

free fire It has become the benchmark in the Battle Royale genre for Android and iOS mobiles. This mobile gaming industry has grown a lot because most of the games are casual.

But it is not the only shooter that you can download on your mobile. There are several alternatives in the genre ‘all against all’ or massive multiplayer. Perhaps the one that has grown the most in recent years along with Free Fire is PUBG Mobile.

This is the pocket version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, which has daily and weekly events that deliver aesthetic content, just like the competition. It should be noted that you can also download PUBG for free on Steam.

Call of Duty has already proven that free games generate a lot of money with the micropayment system with the launch of War Zone. For this reason, they now have a Battle Royale that competes on equal terms with the others mentioned: Call of Duty Mobile.

Last on the list is the Final Fantasy shooter. At an E3 conference, the company Square Enix announced that the maps of the fantasy and role-playing title will now be provided for a Battle Royale called Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier.

