Alternatives to treat chronic pain in rheumatology patients

The capacity of the treatments allows patients with rheumatic conditions to dramatically reduce the pain they suffer as a result of the disease.

Dr. Luis Cummings, expert in pain management during spinal surgery at Hospital Damas de Ponce Puerto Rico.

Dr. Luis Cummings, a specialist in pain management, explained to Medicine and Public Health the procedures available for the patients with rheumatic conditions and the pain chronic that many of these suffer.

He indicated that in the XXI century it is not possible to think or believe that a patient should live with pain, since there are alternatives that mitigate and allow total relief.

In this case, he referred to ultrasound and fluoroscopy techniques, which in the expert’s opinion are transitory, since many patients spend years without needing a new intervention, as some return after a few months.

“I tell the patient: I am going to see you again as long as you take care of yourself, because if I make the recommendation and solve your pain, but if you continue doing those activities that abuse the joint. Not everything the world has the condition to undergo surgery and not everyone wants to operate,” explained the specialist.

We have always been allies of all specialists, this is interdisciplinary, most are referred by rheumatologists, and most patients have other conditions in addition to arthritis.

The expert’s statements were given within the framework of Reuma Expo 2021, organized by the Rheumatic Diseases Foundation (FER), an activity aimed at doctors and patients in Puerto Rico and the world.

Most used treatments, evolution and effectiveness

Dr. Cummings explained that the patients Rheumatic patients tend to suffer from chronic pain in the affected areas, especially the joints of the body and in areas backbone strategies. For this reason, he confirmed that the greatest advance in this type of condition is medication or drugs that minimize the impact of joint pain in the patients with arthritis.

He insisted that biological drugs help block the inflammatory process and there are more every day, said the prominent doctor. However, he clarified that there are three levels of attention to the patients with chronic pain from arthritis:

1-. Medication. Drugs indicated to treat conditions affecting the joints of the patients with different rheumatic diseases.

two-. Therapies. Physical therapies combined with medications help to the patients to have a normal and active rhythm of life. These can be done with hot and cold techniques in the affected area accompanied by exercises.

3-. Surgeries. These include those mentioned by Dr. Luis Cummings, which include less invasive techniques such as ultrasound and fluoroscopy.

When asked about opioids, the specialist was emphatic in assuring that the use of this is not recommended for the patients rheumatic, but in case of being consumed it cannot be for more than six weeks.

“Opioids should not be used and if it is done, it should be under medical supervision and in a time not exceeding six weeks to avoid dependence on them that end up affecting the patient’s health,” he explained.

In terms of advances and effectiveness, the prominent doctor pointed out that efforts to avoid surgery in patients who do not require it and the use of other methods of direct care are the best letter of introduction, since patient wear and tear is avoided. This can lead to a normal life without pain and with a minimum consumption of medications.

The importance of pain

remembered that the pain It’s a defense mechanism, but the pain chronic ends up seriously affecting the body and especially the exposed organ, for that reason he insisted that in the presence of pain it is important to go to the specialist immediately to find out what is causing it.

He added that these chronic pains can affect the central nervous system, producing psychological problems that can affect the patient’s life, which can even threaten his own life.