Although Evergrande implosion is shaking equities, traders buy Bitcoin dip

Bitcoin (BTC) investors seem concerned about growing speculation that China’s second largest real estate developer, Evergrande Group, is defaulting on its $ 300 billion in debt. These fears are manifested in global equity markets, which fell between 1.5 and 3% at the opening.

Despite the price movement, the multi-year trend of BTC outflow (net withdrawals) from exchanges continues, in particular from Coinbase Pro.

Traders are also aware that each exchange has a different type of user. For example, liquidations on Bybit tend to be more extreme than on FTX, which is known for having more conservative customers.

For example, let’s look at today’s correction below $ 43,000, which caused a $ 1 billion long contract liquidation led by Bybit, even though there was $ 2.34 billion of open interest on futures. This number is less than Binance’s $ 3.66 billion and FTX’s $ 2.51 billion settlements.

Bitcoin, Futures Settlements last 24 hours, September 20. Source: Bybt.com

The data above shows that Bybit traders are more risk prone, usually using higher leverage. Meanwhile, Binance and FTX derivatives investors were proportionally less affected by the 11% daily negative movement.

Professional traders remain neutral to bullish

To ascertain the inclination of professional traders, the futures premium (or base rate) should be analyzed. This indicator measures the difference between long-term futures contracts and current spot market levels.

In healthy markets, an annualized premium of 5% to 15% is expected – a situation known as contango. This price gap is caused by sellers asking for more money to hold settlement longer.

The situation becomes worrying every time this indicator fades or goes negative: an event known as “backwardation”.

Bitcoin 3-month futures annualized basis. Source: Laevitas.ch

As illustrated above, the current annualized premium of 7% is neutral but in line with the previous month’s average. Had professional traders gone bearish, the indicator would have fallen below 5%.

The long-short ratio of the best traders highlights buying activity

To accurately measure the positioning of professional traders, investors should monitor the long-short ratio on major crypto exchanges. This metric provides a comprehensive view of the actual net position by collecting data from multiple futures and margin markets.

The best Bitcoin traders, long-short report on OKEx and Binance. Source: Bybt.com

It is worth pointing out that each exchange collects data on the best traders differently, as there are different ways to measure a client’s net exposure. Therefore, any comparison between multiple providers should be made on percentage changes, rather than absolute numbers.

The long / short ratio of OKEx top traders rose, favoring the longs: from a position of 8% to the current 54%, the highest level in ten days. Binance’s derivatives traders, on the other hand, maintained a steady 10% ratio, favoring longs despite Bitcoin’s price correction.

Both data confirm that retail traders were probably the hardest hit, due to high leverage bullish positions. Meanwhile, professional traders either held their positions or took advantage of the discounted price to add long positions.

The views expressed herein are solely ofauthor and do not necessarily reflect those of Cointelegraph. Every trade carries risks. You should conduct your research before making a decision.