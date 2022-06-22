Although he does not leave a party, Piqué would be suffering more than Shakira

Shakira and Pique

June 21, 2022 08:48 a.m.

The separation of this 2022 in the Hispanic show business is undoubtedly that of Shakira Y Pique amid rumors of infidelity by the footballer. And although he has shown a wild facet where does not leave a partythe truth about her condition would be different because she would be suffering even more than the Colombian.

To understand how men and women deal with separation, psychologists at Binghampton University conducted a study that showed that, although women suffer a lot after a thunderstorm, men may not fully recover. Here are the reasons why Pique I might not get out of depression.

Unlike women, men don’t communicate their feelings when something frustrates them, but they deal with it by acting: they go for a run or grab the console and start playing, which makes it a lonely management. Another study from Harvard Medical School indicates that the health of married or coupled men tends to be better than that of divorced men.

In addition, as reported by the newspaper El País, other surveys indicate that when a separation occurs, the man’s brain can generate substances that are not very beneficial, such as the hormone associated with stress or isolation. and although Pique has been seen in the midst of parties and wasteeverything would indicate that little or nothing would help him cope with the separation.

