Although he is a figure in the Tri, Napoli gives Hirving Lozano worse news

Hirving Lozano and the worst news for Napoli

April 13, 2022 08:10 a.m.

Mexican striker Hirving Lozano would be out of Napoli, according to Italian media reports. According to La Gazzetta Dello Sports, the Italian club’s board, added to the request of coach Luciano Spalletti, Chucky would not continue in the team.

More news from the Mexican team:

They haven’t played the World Cup yet and Martino has his first conflict with De Luisa in the Tri

According to the newspaper, the Italian team would be looking to refresh lines and within the balance that has been made of the Neapolitan squad, the most unstable player is Hirving Lozano, who started the tournament abruptly due to the injury he suffered when he was with the Mexican selection.

Given this, Napoli is considering making him transferable and they hope to place Hirving Lozano in any other squad, however, it will not be an easy task because his pass card would reach 40 million euros, a value that the club would seek to recover.

What will be Hirving Lozano’s next destination?

In Spain there have been some offers for Hirving Lozano, as well as in the same Italian and French league. His agent Mino Raiola would be looking to accommodate him in a category A club, because with the World Cup just around the corner, his price would skyrocket.

More news from the Mexican team:

He found out that Martino continues, can’t take it anymore and resigns from El Tri; it’s not candle