Although it continues to falter, Netflix bets big on ‘The Gray Man’

Anthony and Joe Russo like to go big.

In 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” the director brothers shocked fans when they wiped out half the world’s population and allowed Marvel’s superheroes to flounder. The following year, they upped the ante with “Avengers: Endgame,” a film that grossed $2.79 billion at the worldwide box office, the second-highest to that point.

And now comes “The Gray Man,” a Netflix movie they wrote, directed, and produced. The streaming video service gave them nearly $200 million to trot around the world and have Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans play rival CIA employees out to kill each other.

“It almost killed us,” Joe Russo said of the tape.

An action sequence took a month to produce. It involved big guns, a tram flying through Prague’s old town and Gosling facing off against an army of assassins while he was handcuffed to a stone bench. It is one of those shows that provoke cheers from the audience. The moment cost about $40 million to make.

“It’s a movie within a movie,” said Anthony Russo.

“The Gray Man,” which opened in select theaters this weekend and will be available on Netflix on Friday, is the streaming service’s most expensive movie and perhaps its biggest bet in its bid to create a spy franchise in the mold of James Bond or “Mission Impossible.” If it works out for them, the Russos have plans to expand the “Grey Man” universe with more movies and TV series, as Disney has done with its Marvel and Star Wars franchises.

Yet those franchises, while supercharged by streaming video and central to Disney+’s ambitions, are first of all film projects. “The Gray Man” will open in 450 theaters. They are light years away from the more than 2,000 in which a big-budget film usually appears on its opening weekend. Additionally, the near-simultaneous availability of the film on Netflix ensures that most viewers watch it on the service. The films that Netflix releases in theaters tend to leave them much faster than movies from traditional studios.

“If you want to build a franchise, why start a streaming video service?” asked Anthony Palomba, a professor at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business who studies media and entertainment trends. , specifically changes in consumer habits.

The film comes at a pivotal time for Netflix, which is set to announce its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday. Many people in the industry expect the results to be even more disappointing than the loss of 2 million subscribers he predicted in April. The company’s first-quarter earnings led to a sharp drop in its share price and it has since laid off hundreds of employees, announced it will create a less expensive subscription tier where it will run commercials, and said it plans to take action. more drastic to combat passwords shared between friends and family.

Despite the difficult time it is currently experiencing, the great capital of Netflix and the strategy of not intervening in creative decisions made it the only studio capable of matching the Russo’s ambitions and their search for autonomy.

“It would have been a completely different movie,” said Joe Russo, referring to the possibility of making “The Gray Man” in another studio, such as Sony, where it was originally going to be produced. The brothers noted that if they had gone elsewhere, they would have had to cut a third of their budget and reduce the amount of action in the film.

Despite the sobering moment it’s going through, Netflix can pay more up front when it’s not burdened with the costs that come with much larger theatrical releases. And for Scott Stuber, the head of global movies at Netflix, who greenlit the “Identity Unknown” franchise when he was at Universal Pictures, movies like “The Gray Man” are what he has striven to make since he started. joined the company five years ago.

“We weren’t really into this genre yet,” Stuber said. “If you’re going to do it, you’ve got to go up against filmmakers who, over the last decade, have created some of the biggest franchises and biggest action movies in our business.”

The Russos are also producing the sequel to “Rescue Mission” with Chris Hemsworth for Netflix, and have just announced that the streaming service will finance and release their next directorial project, a sci-fi-action movie $200 million, “The Electric State,” with Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.

Stuber cited the “Rescue Mission” sequel and the Gal Gadot-starring spy movie “Heart of Stone,” due for release next year, as evidence that the company is still going strong despite its struggles. However, Stuber did acknowledge that current business realities have forced the company to better consider the projects it chooses.

“We’re not irrationally reducing our spending, we’re reducing volume,” Stuber said. “We want to better analyze our options.”

Stuber added: “We are a company that has been based on volume for a long time. And now we are very specific around our goals.”

The part of the movie business related to theatrical release is an enigma for Netflix. The studio’s risk appetite is often higher than other traditional studios because it doesn’t spend as much to put movies in theaters and doesn’t have to worry about box office numbers. The flip side of the coin is that the lack of large-scale theatrical releases has long been a stumbling block for filmmakers looking to unleash their creativity on as big a screen as possible and hope to wow audiences.

And the box office strength in recent months for movies as disparate as “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Minions: A Villain Is Born” and “Everywhere Everywhere at Once” (a Russo production) has caused many people to reassess the influence of movie theaters, which were severely damaged by the pandemic.

Stuber recognized that a large theatrical presence was a goal, but one that requires a constant supply of movies that can connect with a worldwide audience.

“That’s what we’re looking for: do we have enough of those movies everywhere on a consistent basis to be able to be in that market?” he questioned.

Netflix would also have to calculate how long its movies are exclusively in theaters before appearing on its service. Though “The Gray Man”‘s time on the big screen is brief, the Russos hope the film will prove that Netflix can be home to the kind of big-budget, audience-pleasing movies that have made them famous.

“At the end of the day, if you have a distribution platform that can generate 100 million viewers as in the case of ‘Rescue Mission,’ plus the potential for great theatrical runtime with a commensurate promotional campaign behind it, the result it’s a very powerful study,” Russo said.