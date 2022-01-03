Although mild, the Omicron variant can cause Long Covid: Professor Fauci’s alarm

The head of the White House anti Covid task force stressed that even with a mild Omicron variant infection, you risk Long Covid symptoms.

A significant percentage of people who are infected with the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 undergoes a clinical condition called Long Covid, the symptoms of which can persist for many months after overcoming theinfection. Respiratory difficulties (dyspnea), fatigue, headache, muscle and joint pain, chest pain, loss of smell (anosmia), change in taste (dysgeusia), anxiety, sleep disturbances and “mental fog” – a range of neurological conditions such as memory loss and lack of concentration – are just some of the symptoms that can plague Covid patients for a long time. This is true both for those who have experienced severe illness with hospitalization and for those who have experienced the mild form of the infection, as evidenced by numerous studies. With the extreme diffusion of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) “Super mutata”, characterized by a transmissibility more than five times higher than the Delta, the number of infections is skyrocketing in many countries, including Italy, where record peaks have been recorded since the beginning of pandemic.

The risk of such widespread circulation of the variant that emerged in South Africa can trigger a real wave of Long Covid cases, as already feared in the past by the World Health Organization (WHO). The alarm is raised by Professor Anthony Fauci, an internationally renowned immunologist, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for over 35 years and head of the White House pandemic emergency task force. In an interview with Spectrum News, the scientist pointed out that, although the Omicron variant should actually cause a milder disease than the variants that preceded it – as evidenced by multiple preliminary studies -, the risk of Long Covid still persists, with all the health and social consequences that it entails. “Long COVID can occur regardless of the variant of the virus. There is no evidence that there is any difference between Delta or Beta or now Omicron, ”said Dr. Fauci.

“We must always be aware that when people contract a symptomatic infection, in any case 10 to 30 percent of them will continue to have symptoms persist,” added the scientist, specifying that the mild cases are included in this calculation. In practice, Long Covid affects all infected people, not just patients who develop the severe form of the disease. Because of this Professor Fauci emphasizes the importance of vaccination and in particular of the booster, which has shown ample efficacy even against the simple infection, not only against the symptomatic and severe form of the disease. Suffice it to say that based on the latest data shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) it emerged that those with third dose has a reduced risk of becoming infected with 10 times compared to those who are not vaccinated, while the chances of dying from Covid are knocked down 20 times (in the general population over 18 years old). Even the basic vaccination with 2 doses is very protective against contagion and the lethal form of the infection, reducing the odds by 5 and 14 times respectively.

In addition to calling on unvaccinated Americans to protect themselves (only the 62 percent of the population is completely immunized), Professor Fauci also stressed the importance of using FFP2 masks – in the USA called N95 – to further reduce the circulation of the new variant, extremely contagious. It is no coincidence that the most protective masks have also become mandatory in Italy when you get on public transport, go to the cinema and in other contexts.