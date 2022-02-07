Our lifestyle and the foods we eat during the day could have an impact on our health. These are factors that we often underestimate and believe that they have nothing to do with some symptoms or discomfort. In fact, by eating badly and having bad habits, we could have problems falling asleep, difficulty digesting, being overweight, high levels of some values.

We could also risk the appearance of more complex and not easy to cure diseases. The pains affecting the joints, in fact, are not always caused by bad movements or changes of season, they are often determined by the appearance of gout.

This disorder is nothing more than acute inflammation, often triggered by too high a blood uric acid value. Generally, it affects the big toe, but it could create swelling, redness, hypersensitivity and discomfort in other areas of the body such as fingers, wrists, elbow, knees.

Symptoms could appear suddenly even in the middle of the night, if frequent they could also cause serious damage.

Although rich in omega 3 and vitamins, to avoid excess uric acid and gout we should eat these foods carefully.

When these symptoms arrive it would be advisable to contact the doctor to try to alleviate the pain or any fever, to find the most suitable treatment. When the cause is hyperuricemia, it means that our body produces uric acid in abundance or is unable to dispose of it properly, placing itself in the joints.

Experts, in these cases, would advise to act on nutrition, reducing foods rich in purines. Therefore, the dishes that should be put on the table, definitely limiting the quantities, would be the offal, such as sweetbreads, liver, kidney and brain. But the list also includes game, poultry, molluscs, crustaceans, some legumes, spinach, asparagus, cauliflower. We will have to taste in moderation the foods that contain fructose and alcohol, which do not help to dispose of uric acid in the right way.

Blue fish should be eaten carefully, such as sardines, anchovies, herring, even if they are rich in omega 3 and vitamins, low in carbohydrates and a source of mineral salts. Although they are perfect meats to keep triglyceride levels low, protect the heart and blood vessels, they would be high in purines.

Foods to prefer

It is best to include other types of foods such as low-fat cheeses, such as cottage cheese, fresh vegetables, non-wholemeal rice bread, eggs, and citrus fruits in your diet. In addition, it may help to drink plenty of water throughout the day, avoid smoking, and exceeding your ideal weight. By following a certain type of diet, we will be able to partially avoid the appearance of this disorder or reduce its risk, however it represents a good method of prevention.

Deepening

These precious foods with anti-inflammatory properties could help reduce joint pain and arthritis