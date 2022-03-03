Although they did not lose, the player who disappointed Leaño the most in Chivas

José Juan Macías would not have met the expectations of Michel Leaño in Chivas.

March 03, 2022 00:15 a.m.

Chivas got a point from his visit to the Athletic Saint Louis after overcoming an adverse score of two goals at half time, so they ended up with a tie at two that is not all bad for the Flock.

The group led by Marcelo Michel Leano did not have a good first half, and some players would not have satisfied the coach of Chivas with his performance, and one of them could not start again in the following games.

Is about Jose Juan Maciaswho had his first start since he returned from his adventure in Spanish soccer with Getafe, and his little pace of play was demonstrated, which he will have to resume to be considered as a starter in Chivas.

The player who could take the place of Macías in Chivas

After his performance, Macias could go to the bench in next Saturday’s game against Santos Laguna, and his place could be taken by Angel Zaldivar in case you manage to recover from your injury.

